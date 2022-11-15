Industrial Chain Drives Market Size to Grow by USD 824.75 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Industrial Chain Drives Market share is set to increase by USD 824.75 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 3.27% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period. To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!

Global Industrial Chain Drives Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Chain Drives Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global industrial chain drives market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent market, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components, including presses, compressors, machine tools, elevators, escalators, insulators, pollution control equipment, roller bearings, pumps, and other metal fabrications. This market is expected to grow at a moderate pace. Technavio calculates the global industrial machinery market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of machinery and components used in the industrial environment.

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive sample!

Global Industrial Chain Drives Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Industrial Chain Drives Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

For information on the impact of the five forces analysis– Click Now!

Global Industrial Chain Drives Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Global Industrial Chain Drives Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Industrial Chain Drives Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Industrial Chain Drives Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global industrial chain drives market compared to other regions. 64% growth will originate from this region. APAC is experiencing rapid economic growth. India and China are the key countries for the growth of the industrial chain drives market in APAC. SMEs in Asian countries will play a vital role in increasing the demand for industrial chain drives, along with the growth of cost-effective industrial chain drive products.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Industrial Chain Drives Market as per end-user segmentation is categorized into Industrial Sector and Agricultural Sector.

Revenue Generating Segment - The industrial chain drives market share growth by the industrial sector segment will be significant during the forecast period. The industrial sector covers industrial chain drives that are used in industrial machinery. These include those that are used in mobile and non-mobile applications. The industries covered under the industrial sector are chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, metals and mining, food and beverage, cement, paper and pulp, and fertilizer.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales revenue - Get it now!

Global Industrial Chain Drives Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

Growing end-user investments in APAC are driving the global industrial chain drives market growth.

The availability of low-cost raw materials, demographic conditions, the easy availability of labor resources, high demand for industrial products, and low manufacturing costs are driving market growth in Asia . Moreover, low manufacturing costs in Asia have encouraged end-users from developed regions to invest in new projects. The growing number of projects in end-user industries helps manufacturers in APAC gain a competitive edge.

Major trends influencing the growth of the market

The rise in M&A is a key trend in the global industrial chain drives market.

Industrial chain and sprocket manufacturers are expanding their businesses in developing countries through investments in new ventures to enhance revenue growth and provide advanced chain drives.

Some international vendors are entering into strategic alliances and partnerships with local vendors. Such partnerships are expected to increase during the forecast period and strengthen market growth.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The high costs related to lubrication and related services are challenging the global industrial chain drives market growth.

In addition, improper chain lubrication can lead to an increase in friction and link wear, which, increases energy consumption and leads to breakdowns, thus resulting in production losses.

Thus, cost and physical challenges, especially those related to lubrication for chains, are high in offshore oil and gas and mining applications. The high cost of servicing or replacing damaged chains and the long maintenance hours increase costs and reduce the profits of end-users.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Chain Drives Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial chain drives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial chain drives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial chain drives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the industrial chain drives market vendors

Related Reports

The industrial safety integrated components market is projected to grow by USD 2.53 billion with a CAGR of 6.85 % during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product (safety relays and sensors, transmitter, safety PLC, safety switch, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

is projected to grow by with a CAGR of 6.85 % during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product (safety relays and sensors, transmitter, safety PLC, safety switch, and others) and geography (APAC, , , and , and ). The industrial gear motors and drives market is projected to grow by USD 4.76 billion with a CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (material handling, food and beverages, wind power, chemicals and oil and gas, and others), type (standard geared products and precision geared products), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Industrial Chain Drives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 824.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.27 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB SKF, Chiaravalli Group Spa, Cross Morse, Daido Steel Co. Ltd., Ditton pievadkezu rupnica AS, Dunbelt Bearings and Transmissions SA., Industrias YUK S.A., KettenWulf Betriebs GmbH, LEWCO Inc., Martin Sprocket & Gear Inc., Ramsey Products Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Renold Plc, Rubix Group Holdings Ltd., The Timken Co., Tsubakimoto Chain Co., Tube Investments of India Ltd., Webster Industries Inc., and Wippermann junior GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrial Machinery Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global industrial chain drives market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global industrial chain drives market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Industrial sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Industrial sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industrial sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Industrial sector - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Industrial sector - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Agricultural sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Agricultural sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Agricultural sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Agricultural sector - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Agricultural sector - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

7.3 Roller chains - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Roller chains - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Roller chains - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Roller chains - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Roller chains - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Silent chains - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Silent chains - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Silent chains - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Silent chains - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Silent chains - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Leaf chains - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Leaf chains - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Leaf chains - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Leaf chains - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Leaf chains - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AB SKF

Exhibit 116: AB SKF - Overview



Exhibit 117: AB SKF - Business segments



Exhibit 118: AB SKF - Key news



Exhibit 119: AB SKF - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: AB SKF - Segment focus

12.4 Chiaravalli Group Spa

Exhibit 121: Chiaravalli Group Spa - Overview



Exhibit 122: Chiaravalli Group Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Chiaravalli Group Spa - Key offerings

12.5 Cross Morse

Exhibit 124: Cross Morse - Overview



Exhibit 125: Cross Morse - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Cross Morse - Key offerings

12.6 Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Daido Steel Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Daido Steel Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Daido Steel Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Daido Steel Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Ditton pievadkezu rupnica

Exhibit 131: Ditton pievadkezu rupnica - Overview



Exhibit 132: Ditton pievadkezu rupnica - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Ditton pievadkezu rupnica - Key offerings

12.8 Dunbelt Bearings and Transmissions SA.

Exhibit 134: Dunbelt Bearings and Transmissions SA. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Dunbelt Bearings and Transmissions SA. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Dunbelt Bearings and Transmissions SA. - Key offerings

12.9 Industrias YUK S.A.

Exhibit 137: Industrias YUK S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Industrias YUK S.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Industrias YUK S.A. - Key offerings

12.10 Regal Rexnord Corp.

Exhibit 140: Regal Rexnord Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Regal Rexnord Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Regal Rexnord Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Regal Rexnord Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Renold Plc

Exhibit 144: Renold Plc - Overview



Exhibit 145: Renold Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Renold Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Renold Plc - Segment focus

12.12 Rubix Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Rubix Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Rubix Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Rubix Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Rubix Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 The Timken Co.

Exhibit 152: The Timken Co. - Overview



Exhibit 153: The Timken Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: The Timken Co. - Key news



Exhibit 155: The Timken Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: The Timken Co. - Segment focus

12.14 Tsubakimoto Chain Co.

Exhibit 157: Tsubakimoto Chain Co. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Tsubakimoto Chain Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Tsubakimoto Chain Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Tsubakimoto Chain Co. - Segment focus

12.15 Tube Investments of India Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Tube Investments of India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Tube Investments of India Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Tube Investments of India Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Tube Investments of India Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Webster Industries Inc.

Exhibit 165: Webster Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Webster Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Webster Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Wippermann junior GmbH

Exhibit 168: Wippermann junior GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 169: Wippermann junior GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Wippermann junior GmbH - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio