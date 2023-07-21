Industrial Chillers Market size to grow by USD 1,230.32 million from 2022 to 2027|Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Drake Refrigeration Inc., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial chillers market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,230.32 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.35% according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including ait Deutschland GmbH, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Drake Refrigeration Inc., FRIGEL FIRENZE S.p.A., Friulair S.r.l., General Air Products, Johnson Controls International Plc., LG Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MTA S.p.A., Paul Mueller Co. Inc., PolyScience, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Reynold India Pvt. Ltd., Senho Machinery Shenzhen Co. Ltd., Sentry Equipment Corp., Smardt Chiller Group Inc., Trane Technologies Plc, and HYDAC Technology Corp.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Chillers Market 2023-2027

Industrial Chillers Market Insights -

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: End-user (Chemical and petrochemical, Plastics, Food and beverage, Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, and Others), Type (Water chillers and Air chillers), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Industrial chillers market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Key Driver- The growing adoption of district heating and cooling infrastructure is a major factor driving market growth. Compared to energy-consuming compressors for refrigeration, district cooling systems offer an economical alternative. These systems consist of a central refrigeration plant, pumping stations, and a piping network. District cooling surpasses traditional air cooling by providing energy savings, reduced environmental impact, and lower maintenance requirements. Industrial chillers are commonly employed in district cooling systems to efficiently process and cool large volumes of water, resulting in substantial power savings. Developed countries like the United States, Canada, Japan, and European nations widely adopt district cooling systems to minimize power consumption and environmental consequences in densely populated areas and high-intensity industries. In hot climates such as the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait, where cooling demands are significant, this technology finds extensive usage. While district cooling systems are relatively new in developing countries, their adoption may increase with the development of smart cities and the growing urban population. The global industrial chillers market is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of district heating and cooling infrastructure.

Significant Trends- The advent of smart connected chillers is an emerging trend shaping market growth. The need to enhance reliability, performance, and maintenance efficiency while reducing downtime and costs has driven chiller manufacturers to incorporate sensors and connectivity technologies. The emergence of intelligently connected chillers has revolutionized their service and maintenance approach. These chillers can be remotely accessed and controlled through local networks or internet clouds. By streaming data directly to the cloud, intelligently connected chillers enable technicians to utilize advanced analytics and remote monitoring for predictive maintenance and early detection of issues. This proactive approach allows operators to address potential failures or suboptimal performance, leading to fewer disruptions, reduced downtime, and prolonged equipment lifespan. Key features of smart connected chillers include critical alarm systems, cloud data storage, and remote monitoring and diagnostics capabilities.



Major Challenge- The high capital and maintenance costs can hinder market growth. Improving energy efficiency, reducing energy costs, and minimizing emissions have become key priorities for various industries, creating significant opportunities for the global industrial chillers market. However, the market may face challenges due to the high acquisition and maintenance costs associated with energy-efficient HVAC and R technologies, including industrial chillers. These technologies offer substantial energy savings but can also extend the break-even point for return on investment. The higher cost of industrial chillers can be a major concern for budget-conscious customers, particularly in emerging markets where price sensitivity is prominent. Additionally, the annual maintenance costs for industrial chillers are 20% to 35% higher than those of traditional chillers, contributing to significant expenses over time. Hence, the relatively high cost of industrial chillers is expected to impact the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Industrial Chillers Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial chillers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the industrial chillers market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the industrial chillers market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial chillers market vendors

Industrial Chillers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,230.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.84 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ait deutschland GmbH, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Drake Refrigeration Inc., FRIGEL FIRENZE S.p.A., Friulair S.r.l., General Air Products, Johnson Controls International Plc., LG Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MTA S.p.A., Paul Mueller Co. Inc., PolyScience, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Reynold India Pvt. Ltd., Senho Machinery Shenzhen Co. Ltd., Sentry Equipment Corp., Smardt Chiller Group Inc., Trane Technologies Plc, and HYDAC Technology Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio