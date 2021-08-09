Industrial Chocolate Market | Positioning of vendors such as Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., and CEMOI Group to be dominant during the forecast period

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of dark chocolate will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in the prices of cocoa and sugar will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Industrial Chocolate Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Industrial Chocolate Market is segmented as below:

Application

Confectionery



Biscuits and Bakery Products



Dairy and Desserts



Ice Creams and Frozen Items



Cereals And Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Industrial Chocolate Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial chocolate market report covers the following areas:

Industrial Chocolate Market size

Industrial Chocolate Market trends

Industrial Chocolate Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing vendor emphasis on sustainable cocoa production as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial chocolate market growth during the next few years.

Industrial Chocolate Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the industrial chocolate market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Industrial Chocolate Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Chocolate Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial chocolate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial chocolate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial chocolate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial chocolate market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Impact of COVID-19 on consumer staples sector

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Confectionery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Biscuits and bakery products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dairy and desserts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ice creams and frozen items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cereals and others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Barry Callebaut AG

Cargill Inc.

CEMOI Group

Lindt & Sprüngli Group

Clasen Quality Coatings Inc.

Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.

Mars Inc.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

The Hershey Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

