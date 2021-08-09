Industrial Chocolate Market | Positioning of vendors such as Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., and CEMOI Group to be dominant during the forecast period
Aug 09, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the industrial chocolate market and it is poised to grow by 1,802.13 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Barry Callebaut AG (Switzerland), Cargill Inc. (US), CEMOI Group (France), Lindt & Sprüngli Group (Switzerland), Clasen Quality Coatings Inc. (US), Fuji Oil Co. Ltd. (Japan), Mars Inc. (US), Mondelez International Inc. (US), Nestle SA (Switzerland), and The Hershey Co. (US) are some of the major market participants.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of dark chocolate will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in the prices of cocoa and sugar will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Industrial Chocolate Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Industrial Chocolate Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Confectionery
- Biscuits and Bakery Products
- Dairy and Desserts
- Ice Creams and Frozen Items
- Cereals And Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Chocolate Market - Global chocolate market is segmented by product (milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Truffle Chocolate Market - Global truffle chocolate market is segmented by product (boxed assortments-based truffle chocolate and seasonal-based truffle chocolate) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Industrial Chocolate Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial chocolate market report covers the following areas:
- Industrial Chocolate Market size
- Industrial Chocolate Market trends
- Industrial Chocolate Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing vendor emphasis on sustainable cocoa production as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial chocolate market growth during the next few years.
Industrial Chocolate Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the industrial chocolate market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Industrial Chocolate Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Industrial Chocolate Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial chocolate market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the industrial chocolate market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the industrial chocolate market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial chocolate market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Impact of COVID-19 on consumer staples sector
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Confectionery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Biscuits and bakery products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dairy and desserts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ice creams and frozen items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cereals and others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Barry Callebaut AG
- Cargill Inc.
- CEMOI Group
- Lindt & Sprüngli Group
- Clasen Quality Coatings Inc.
- Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.
- Mars Inc.
- Mondelez International Inc.
- Nestle SA
- The Hershey Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
