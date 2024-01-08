Industrial Chocolate Market size to increase by USD 2.85 billion between 2023 and 2028, Milk Chocolate to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial chocolate market size is expected to grow by USD 2.85 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period. Growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of dark chocolate is notably driving the industrial chocolate market. However, factors such as fluctuations in the prices of cocoa and sugar may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Milk chocolate, Dark chocolate, and White chocolate), End-user (Confectionery, Biscuits and bakery products, Dairy and desserts, Ice creams and frozen items, and Cereals and others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Chocolate Market 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The milk chocolate segment will be significant during the forecast period. This kind of chocolate is made with milk and generally contains 10%-20% cocoa solids and dried milk solids in the form of milk powder. It has a smoother and creamier taste than dark chocolates because of the mixing of cocoa solids with milk solids, sugar, and cream during manufacturing. However, health-conscious people are trying to reduce the consumption of milk chocolate. This is because of the rising awareness of health problems caused by conditions such as obesity and heart disease. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a PDF Sample Report

Market Dynamics

Key Driver - Technological innovations within the industrial chocolate supply chain significantly drive the market growth. Chocolate manufacturers leverage advanced processes for cocoa beans, refining cocoa liquor, and cocoa butter extraction. These innovations cater to diverse consumer tastes in the confectionery industry, offering an array of dark, milk, and white chocolate options. Couverture chocolate, a prime example, combines superior cocoa and sugar blends, reflecting the industry's pursuit of innovation as a key driver in the thriving Industrial Chocolate Market.

Leading Trend - Personalization and mass customization of industrial chocolate is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. This trend revolutionizes products such as chocolate bars, chocolate chips, and chocolate coatings, integrating flavor additives and organic ingredients. The market embraces innovative packaging solutions to accommodate these personalized offerings. Advancements in cocoa processing techniques and the integration of dairy ingredients further elevate this trend, reflecting evolving consumer preferences and shaping the future trajectory of the chocolate industry's market trends.

Significant Challenge - The Industrial Chocolate Market faces a critical challenge because of the unpredictable price fluctuations of cocoa and sugar. These variations affect Fair Trade chocolate initiatives, hampering efforts toward sustainable cocoa farming. Moreover, regulatory environments, food safety standards, and supply chain intricacies are impacted, necessitating adaptations in chocolate machinery and gear ratios. These fluctuations reverberate through global trade, impacting economic stability and the operations of BB chocolate suppliers, highlighting the market's vulnerability to economic shifts.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe is estimated to account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of chocolate is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market. In addition to this, the rising demand for dark chocolate and the introduction of dairy-free options are contributing to the growth of the industrial chocolate market in Europe.

Company Insights

The industrial chocolate market is fragmented, and companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Barry Callebaut AG, Bonn Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., Cargill Inc., Cemoi, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Ferrero International S.A., Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., General Mills Inc., Guittard Chocolate Co., JI NATURALS LLC, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., NATRA SA, Nestle SA, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Puratos Group NV, The Hershey Co., UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Unilever PLC

View a PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

The Global Premium Chocolate Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.79% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 17.65 billion.

The organic chocolate market size is expected to rise to USD 137.54 million by 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.71%.

Industrial Chocolate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.04 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, China, Germany, Belgium, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Barry Callebaut AG, Bonn Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., Cargill Inc., Cemoi, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Ferrero International S.A., Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., General Mills Inc., Guittard Chocolate Co., JI NATURALS LLC, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., NATRA SA, Nestle SA, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Puratos Group NV, The Hershey Co., UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

