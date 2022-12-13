Industrial chocolate market to grow by USD 2,699.24 million: Packaged foods and meats market is the parent market - Technavio

Dec 13, 2022, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial chocolate market has been categorized as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. The parent market, the global packaged foods and meats market, covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life.
The industrial chocolate market size is forecast to grow by USD 2,699.24 million, at a CAGR of 5.06% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio, Download a report sample.
Industrial chocolate market 2022-2027: Scope
Our report provides a holistic analysis of key market dynamics and market condition analysis for the forecast period. This will help companies refine their marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Technavio researchers have analyzed the data with 2022 as the base year. The industrial chocolate market report also covers the following areas:
Industrial chocolate market 2022-2027: Vendor Landscape
The global industrial chocolate market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and global vendors. These vendors are trying to increase their sales and overall market share by launching new variants of industrial chocolates. They are also launching marketing campaigns to encourage several consumers to buy their products. However, certain challenges, such as the increasing number of product recalls and cocoa price fluctuations, may restrict their growth.
Alpezzi Chocolate SA de CV, Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., CEMOI Group, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Clasen Quality Coatings Inc., Davis Chocolate, Ferrero International S.A., Foleys Candies LP, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., Guittard Chocolate Co., IRCA Spa, Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd., Mars Inc., and Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
Industrial chocolate market 2022-2027: Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Buy the Report
Industrial chocolate Market 2022-2027: Segmentation
- End-user
- Confectionery
- Biscuits and bakery products
- Dairy and desserts
- Ice creams and frozen items
- Cereals and others
The confectionery segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The growth of the segment is driven by rising investments by confectionery vendors to expand their product offerings. The market growth in the segment is also fueled by the rising number of product launches under the ruby chocolate category.
- Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- APAC
- China
- India
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Chile
- Argentina
- Brazil
Europe is estimated to account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of chocolate is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market. In addition to this, the rising demand for dark chocolate and the introduction of dairy-free options are contributing to the growth of the industrial chocolate market in Europe.
To gain further insights about various segments, Request a PDF Sample
What are the key data covered in this industrial chocolate market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the industrial chocolate market and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial chocolate market vendors.
Industrial Chocolate Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
179
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 2699.24 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
5.02
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 37%
Key countries
US, China, Germany, Belgium, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Alpezzi Chocolate SA de CV, Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., CEMOI Group, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Clasen Quality Coatings Inc., Davis Chocolate, Ferrero International S.A., Foleys Candies LP, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., Guittard Chocolate Co., IRCA Spa, Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd., Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., NATRA SA, Nestle SA, Puratos Group NV, and The Hershey Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global industrial chocolate market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global industrial chocolate market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Biscuits and bakery products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Biscuits and bakery products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Biscuits and bakery products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Biscuits and bakery products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Biscuits and bakery products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Dairy and desserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Dairy and desserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Dairy and desserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Dairy and desserts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Dairy and desserts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Ice creams and frozen items - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Ice creams and frozen items - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Ice creams and frozen items - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Ice creams and frozen items - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Ice creams and frozen items - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Cereals and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Cereals and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Cereals and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Cereals and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Cereals and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Milk chocolate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Milk chocolate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Milk chocolate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Milk chocolate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Milk chocolate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Dark chocolate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Dark chocolate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Dark chocolate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Dark chocolate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Dark chocolate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 White chocolate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on White chocolate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on White chocolate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on White chocolate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on White chocolate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Belgium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Belgium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Belgium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Belgium - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Belgium - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 113: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 115: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 116: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 122: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Barry Callebaut AG
- Exhibit 124: Barry Callebaut AG - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Barry Callebaut AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Barry Callebaut AG - Key news
- Exhibit 127: Barry Callebaut AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Barry Callebaut AG - Segment focus
- 12.4 Cargill Inc.
- Exhibit 129: Cargill Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Cargill Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 132: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 CEMOI Group
- Exhibit 133: CEMOI Group - Overview
- Exhibit 134: CEMOI Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: CEMOI Group - Key offerings
- 12.6 Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG
- Exhibit 136: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Key news
- Exhibit 139: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Segment focus
- 12.7 Clasen Quality Coatings Inc.
- Exhibit 141: Clasen Quality Coatings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Clasen Quality Coatings Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Clasen Quality Coatings Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Ferrero International S.A.
- Exhibit 144: Ferrero International S.A. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Ferrero International S.A. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: Ferrero International S.A. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 147: Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 150: Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 151: Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Guittard Chocolate Co.
- Exhibit 152: Guittard Chocolate Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Guittard Chocolate Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: Guittard Chocolate Co. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Mars Inc.
- Exhibit 155: Mars Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Mars Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: Mars Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 158: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 161: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 162: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Mondelez International Inc.
- Exhibit 163: Mondelez International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 164: Mondelez International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 165: Mondelez International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 166: Mondelez International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 167: Mondelez International Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.14 NATRA SA
- Exhibit 168: NATRA SA - Overview
- Exhibit 169: NATRA SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 170: NATRA SA - Key offerings
- 12.15 Nestle SA
- Exhibit 171: Nestle SA - Overview
- Exhibit 172: Nestle SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 173: Nestle SA - Key news
- Exhibit 174: Nestle SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 175: Nestle SA - Segment focus
- 12.16 Puratos Group NV
- Exhibit 176: Puratos Group NV - Overview
- Exhibit 177: Puratos Group NV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 178: Puratos Group NV - Key offerings
- 12.17 The Hershey Co.
- Exhibit 179: The Hershey Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 180: The Hershey Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 181: The Hershey Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 182: The Hershey Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 183: The Hershey Co. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 184: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 185: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 186: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 187: Research methodology
- Exhibit 188: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 189: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 190: List of abbreviations
- food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
