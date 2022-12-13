Industrial chocolate market to grow by USD 2,699.24 million: Packaged foods and meats market is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial chocolate market has been categorized as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. The parent market, the global packaged foods and meats market, covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life.

The industrial chocolate market size is forecast to grow by USD 2,699.24 million, at a CAGR of 5.06% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio, Download a report sample .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Chocolate Market 2023-2027

Industrial chocolate market 2022-2027: Scope

Our report provides a holistic analysis of key market dynamics and market condition analysis for the forecast period. This will help companies refine their marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Technavio researchers have analyzed the data with 2022 as the base year. The industrial chocolate market report also covers the following areas:

Industrial chocolate market 2022-2027: Vendor Landscape

The global industrial chocolate market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and global vendors. These vendors are trying to increase their sales and overall market share by launching new variants of industrial chocolates. They are also launching marketing campaigns to encourage several consumers to buy their products. However, certain challenges, such as the increasing number of product recalls and cocoa price fluctuations, may restrict their growth.

Alpezzi Chocolate SA de CV, Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., CEMOI Group, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Clasen Quality Coatings Inc., Davis Chocolate, Ferrero International S.A., Foleys Candies LP, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., Guittard Chocolate Co., IRCA Spa, Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd., Mars Inc., and Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Industrial chocolate market 2022-2027: Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Buy the Report

Industrial chocolate Market 2022-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Confectionery



Biscuits and bakery products



Dairy and desserts



Ice creams and frozen items



Cereals and others

The confectionery segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The growth of the segment is driven by rising investments by confectionery vendors to expand their product offerings. The market growth in the segment is also fueled by the rising number of product launches under the ruby chocolate category.

Geography

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



Middle East & Africa

& Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

&

South America



Chile





Argentina





Brazil

Europe is estimated to account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of chocolate is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market. In addition to this, the rising demand for dark chocolate and the introduction of dairy-free options are contributing to the growth of the industrial chocolate market in Europe.

To gain further insights about various segments, Request a PDF Sample

What are the key data covered in this industrial chocolate market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial chocolate market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , , and and . Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial chocolate market vendors.

Industrial Chocolate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 179 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2699.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.02 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, China, Germany, Belgium, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alpezzi Chocolate SA de CV, Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., CEMOI Group, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Clasen Quality Coatings Inc., Davis Chocolate, Ferrero International S.A., Foleys Candies LP, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., Guittard Chocolate Co., IRCA Spa, Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd., Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., NATRA SA, Nestle SA, Puratos Group NV, and The Hershey Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

