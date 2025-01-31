Industrial Chocolate Market to Grow by USD 2.76 Billion (2025-2029), Rising Awareness of Dark Chocolate's Health Benefits Boosts Growth, Report on How AI Is Redefining Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global industrial chocolate market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.76 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Growing consumer awareness about health benefits of dark chocolate is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing vendor emphasis on sustainable cocoa production. However, fluctuations in prices of cocoa and sugar poses a challenge. Key market players include Barry Callebaut AG, Bonn Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., Cargill Inc., Cemoi, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Ferrero International S.A., Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., General Mills Inc., Guittard Chocolate Co., Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., NATRA SA, Nestle SA, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Puratos, The Hershey Co., UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd., and Unilever PLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Chocolate Market 2025-2029 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Industrial Chocolate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 2762.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.7 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key countries US, Germany, Belgium, France, South Korea, UK, Japan, Canada, China, and India Key companies profiled Barry Callebaut AG, Bonn Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., Cargill Inc., Cemoi, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Ferrero International S.A., Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., General Mills Inc., Guittard Chocolate Co., Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., NATRA SA, Nestle SA, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Puratos, The Hershey Co., UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd., and Unilever PLC

Market Driver

The industrial chocolate market is experiencing notable trends, with organic chocolate gaining popularity due to consumer consciousness. Serotonin and endorphins in chocolate help combat stress hormones, making it a preferred choice for those dealing with anxiety and depression. Dark chocolate, a high-demand product, offers health benefits, driving sales. The distribution chain focuses on premium and high-quality chocolate, including chocolate confectionery, truffles, and specialty chocolate. Sustainable and single-origin chocolate are also on the rise. Sugar-free and sugar-reduced chocolate cater to health-conscious consumers. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected food service, leading to increased demand for chocolate products in retail. Companies like Barry Callebaut and Puratos Group dominate the market with their offerings of cocoa powder, milk chocolate, and liquid chocolate. Consumers are increasingly aware of the health benefits of chocolate and are seeking out healthier options, such as sugar-free and processed foods-free chocolate. Mental illnesses like anxiety and depression are driving demand for chocolate as a comfort food. The market includes milk, dark, and white chocolate, as well as milk powder and cocoa powder, catering to various consumer preferences. The bean-to-bar chocolate trend is growing, emphasizing the importance of transparency and traceability in the chocolate industry.

The industrial chocolate market is witnessing a focus on sustainable cocoa production practices due to the growing challenges in sourcing cocoa. Barry, a key player, integrates sustainability into its corporate strategy with four pillars: farmer prosperity, zero child labor, sustainable chocolate production, and environmental protection. A substantial portion of Barry's cocoa beans comes from sustainable sources. The company invests in and collaborates with farmers to implement sustainability programs, ensuring ethical and eco-friendly chocolate production. Cargill, another significant player, also prioritizes sustainability by minimizing carbon footprint and ensuring ethical labor practices throughout its cocoa supply chain.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

• The industrial chocolate market faces several challenges in today's business landscape. Organic chocolate production is on the rise due to consumer consciousness, but it comes with its own set of challenges. Serotonin and endorphins in chocolate can help combat stress hormones and mental illnesses like anxiety and depression, but processed foods and sugar are major concerns. Dark chocolate, a popular choice for health benefits, requires a distribution chain to maintain high-quality standards. Premium and sustainable chocolate, including single-origin and artisanal varieties, are in demand, but their production and distribution can be complex. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted food service and food production, affecting chocolate sales. Companies like Barry Callebaut and Puratos Group dominate the market with their wide range of chocolate products, from cocoa powder and milk chocolate to truffles and liquid chocolate. However, consumer awareness and demand for healthier options, such as sugar-free and milk powder-based chocolate, continue to shape the industry.

• Industrial chocolate is produced using cocoa beans as the primary ingredient, along with sugar and milk powder. The global market for industrial chocolate has faced challenges due to the volatile prices of cocoa. In the US, cocoa prices increased by 21% from Q1 to Q3 2023. The main reason for this price hike is the supply constraints caused by insufficient rainfall in major cocoa-producing countries like Ghana and the Ivory Coast. These countries account for around 75% of the world's cocoa production. The decrease in cocoa yield in West Africa is anticipated to widen the gap between supply and demand for cocoa, leading to higher prices and increased procurement costs for vendors in the industrial chocolate market.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This industrial chocolate market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Milk chocolate

1.2 Dark chocolate

1.3 White chocolate End-user 2.1 Confectionery

2.2 Biscuits and bakery products

2.3 Dairy and desserts

2.4 Ice creams and frozen items

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Milk chocolate- Milk chocolate is a popular type of chocolate, accounting for a significant share in the industrial chocolate market. Manufactured by combining cocoa solids, milk solids, sugar, and cream, milk chocolate offers a smoother and creamier taste compared to dark chocolate. However, health concerns have influenced consumer behavior, leading to a decrease in milk chocolate demand. One pound of milk chocolate contains approximately 2,300 calories, 140 grams of fat, and 100 mg of cholesterol. This has prompted vendors to innovate and introduce new product variants and flavors to cater to health-conscious consumers, driving the growth of the milk chocolate segment in the global industrial chocolate market.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The industrial chocolate market is a dynamic and evolving industry that caters to the production and distribution of chocolate for packaged foods and various other applications. Chocolate's unique flavonoid content makes it a popular mood booster and stress reliever, driving consumer demand. Innovative packaging solutions and e-commerce platforms expand accessibility. Supply chain optimization and ethical sourcing are crucial for maintaining consumer trust. Gluten-free, vegan, and reduced sugar options cater to diverse consumer preferences. Chocolate's health benefits, including antioxidants and potential mental health advantages, fuel ongoing research. Sustainability and organic production methods are essential for addressing environmental concerns. Brand positioning and awareness, driven by advertising campaigns, play a significant role in consumer loyalty. Chocolate's manufacturing process, ingredients, and nutrition are continually evolving to meet changing consumer needs and expectations. Additionally, chocolate's potential impact on mental health, sleep, allergies, and various health conditions, such as diabetes, continues to be explored.

Market Research Overview

The industrial chocolate market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer consciousness and demand for healthier chocolate options. Organic chocolate, free from processed foods and added sugars, is gaining popularity as a source of serotonin and endorphins, helping to reduce stress hormones and improve mood. Dark chocolate, rich in antioxidants, is a favorite among health-conscious consumers. The distribution chain is evolving, with premium and high-quality chocolate becoming more accessible through various channels, including food service and e-commerce. Sustainable and single-origin chocolate, along with artisanal and bean-to-bar chocolate, are also on the rise. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in chocolate sales, with many turning to chocolate as a comfort food during lockdowns. Mental illnesses such as anxiety and depression are also driving demand for chocolate's health benefits. The market includes various chocolate products, from cocoa powder and liquid chocolate to milk, white, and specialty chocolate. Companies are focusing on innovation, with new product launches and improvements in production processes, such as using milk powder instead of liquid milk in milk chocolate production. However, conventional chocolate production still dominates the market, with Barry Callebaut and Puratos Group being major players. Overall, the industrial chocolate market is expected to continue growing, driven by consumer preferences, health benefits, and sustainability concerns.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Milk Chocolate



Dark Chocolate



White Chocolate

End-user

Confectionery



Biscuits And Bakery Products



Dairy And Desserts



Ice Creams And Frozen Items



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio