Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market - Expected Growth of $ 10.96 billion, Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model | Technavio Insights
Aug 11, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the industrial cleaning chemicals market is likely to register a CAGR of over 4% with an incremental growth of $ 10.96 billion during 2020-2024. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland), Croda International Plc (UK), Diversey Inc. (US) are some of the major market participants
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a Par impact on the industrial cleaning chemicals market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
The manufacturing and commercial offices segment includes manufacturing units, government offices/facilities, banks, corporate offices, and other similar workspaces is leading the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The industrial cleaning chemicals market growth will increase by $10.96 billion during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
3M Co., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Diversey Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., The Dow Chemical Co., The Procter & Gamble Co. are a few of the key vendors in the industrial cleaning chemicals market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The key factor driving the industrial cleaning chemicals market growth is the increase in healthcare spending for workplace hygiene and commercial office spaces. However, stringent regulations on cleaning chemicals can hinder the market's growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Diversey Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., The Dow Chemical Co., and The Procter & Gamble Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the market has immense growth opportunities, potential risks to the health and safety of cleaning personnel and the growing adoption of chemical-free cleaning are likely to pose challenges for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this industrial cleaning chemicals market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Healthcare
- Retail And Foodservice
- Manufacturing & Commercial Office
- Hospitality
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The industrial cleaning chemicals market report covers the following areas:
- Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Size
- Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Trends
- Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies rising awareness about workplace hygiene as one of the prime reasons driving the Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial cleaning chemicals market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the industrial cleaning chemicals market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial cleaning chemicals market vendors.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Manufacturing and commercial offices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail and foodservice - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- BASF SE
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Croda International Plc
- Diversey Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Solvay SA
- Stepan Co.
- The Dow Chemical Co.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
