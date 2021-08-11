Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market - Expected Growth of $ 10.96 billion, Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model | Technavio Insights

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market can now be gained through our report. Have Free Sample Now!



Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a Par impact on the industrial cleaning chemicals market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The manufacturing and commercial offices segment includes manufacturing units, government offices/facilities, banks, corporate offices, and other similar workspaces is leading the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The industrial cleaning chemicals market growth will increase by $10.96 billion during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

3M Co., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Diversey Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., The Dow Chemical Co., The Procter & Gamble Co. are a few of the key vendors in the industrial cleaning chemicals market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The key factor driving the industrial cleaning chemicals market growth is the increase in healthcare spending for workplace hygiene and commercial office spaces. However, stringent regulations on cleaning chemicals can hinder the market's growth.

How big is the APAC market?

41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Diversey Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., The Dow Chemical Co., and The Procter & Gamble Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the market has immense growth opportunities, potential risks to the health and safety of cleaning personnel and the growing adoption of chemical-free cleaning are likely to pose challenges for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this industrial cleaning chemicals market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Healthcare



Retail And Foodservice



Manufacturing & Commercial Office



Hospitality



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA



Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The industrial cleaning chemicals market report covers the following areas:

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Size

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Trends

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising awareness about workplace hygiene as one of the prime reasons driving the Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial cleaning chemicals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial cleaning chemicals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial cleaning chemicals market vendors.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Manufacturing and commercial offices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail and foodservice - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Croda International Plc

Diversey Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay SA

Stepan Co.

The Dow Chemical Co.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

