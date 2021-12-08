Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market to Grow by USD 11.77 billion | 3M Co. and BASF SE Among Key Vendors | Technavio

By end-user, the manufacturing and commercial offices segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. There is high demand for industrial cleaning chemicals from the manufacturing industry. An increase in awareness regarding workplace hygiene and growth in commercial office spaces are some of the factors driving the demand for industrial cleaning chemicals.

The industrial cleaning chemicals market is expected to grow by USD 11.77 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.49%.

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market: Major Growth Drivers

Industrial cleaning chemicals ensure the hygiene and cleanliness requirements of healthcare facilities and the manufacturing units of healthcare equipment. The growth in healthcare spending will lead to a rise in the number of healthcare facilities and equipment manufacturing. Thus, the increase in healthcare spending will drive the growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals market.

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market: Key Vendor Offerings

3M Co. - The company offers industrial cleaning chemicals that include adhesive cleaners and removers, automotive cleaners and detailing, bathroom cleaners, carpet cleaners and protectors, degreasers and many more products, under the brand name of 3M .

The company offers industrial cleaning chemicals that include adhesive cleaners and removers, automotive cleaners and detailing, bathroom cleaners, carpet cleaners and protectors, degreasers and many more products, under the brand name of . BASF SE - The company offers industrial cleaning chemicals that comprise surfactants, enzymes, water-soluble polymers, chelating agents, biocides, optical effect products, stabilizers, and methane sulfonic acid, which are used for detergent and cleaners worldwide, under the brand name of BASF Home Care and Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Solutions.

The company offers industrial cleaning chemicals that comprise surfactants, enzymes, water-soluble polymers, chelating agents, biocides, optical effect products, stabilizers, and methane sulfonic acid, which are used for detergent and cleaners worldwide, under the brand name of BASF Home Care and Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Solutions. Clariant International Ltd. - The company offers industrial cleaning chemicals that includes soil release polymers which protect fibers to silver biocides, special amine oxides, low foaming surfactants, and many more cleaning chemicals for home care and industrial cleaning, under the brand name of Clariant.

The company offers industrial cleaning chemicals that includes soil release polymers which protect fibers to silver biocides, special amine oxides, low foaming surfactants, and many more cleaning chemicals for home care and industrial cleaning, under the brand name of Clariant. Croda International Plc - The company offers industrial cleaning chemicals for household and industrial purposes that include surface care, fabric care, dish wash, air care, vehicle care, polishes, tissue and hygiene, and nonwoven finishes, under the brand name of CRODA.

The company offers industrial cleaning chemicals for household and industrial purposes that include surface care, fabric care, dish wash, air care, vehicle care, polishes, tissue and hygiene, and nonwoven finishes, under the brand name of CRODA. Diversey Inc. - The company offers industrial cleaning chemicals that include special amine oxides, low foaming surfactants, and many more cleaning chemicals under the brand name of Diversey.

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.49% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.00 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Mexico, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Diversey Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., The Dow Chemical Co., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

