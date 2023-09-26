Industrial Cleaning Services Market to grow by USD 16.45 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing demand for less toxic substances for industrial cleaning to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial cleaning services market size is expected to grow by USD 16.45 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (Equipment cleaning, Shop floor cleaning, Public area cleaning, and Window cleaning), end-user (Manufacturing and commercial offices, Pharmaceutical industry, Oil and gas and petrochemical industry, Food and beverage industry, and Others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing demand for less toxic substances for industrial cleaning is notably driving the market growth. The growing concern over environmental hazards in industrial cleaning work, such as chemical spills leading to soil and water contamination, has raised alarms. This contamination has not only resulted in waterborne and airborne diseases among industrial workers but has also impacted equipment. Consequently, many market players are shifting towards using less toxic substances for industrial cleaning. Hazardous substances like solvents, turpentines, oils, and mixed hydrocarbons have been traditionally used in industrial cleaning, posing risks to both the environment and human health. To address these issues, numerous end-users are now adopting non-toxic and environmentally friendly chemicals and cleaning agents in their industrial facilities. This shift is expected to propel the growth of the industrial cleaning services market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Cleaning Services Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the industrial cleaning services market: ABM Industries Inc., K2 Industrial Services Inc., Nugent Contract Cleaning, Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., AVEX Building Solutions, BELFOR Holdings Inc., Clean Co Systems, Ecoserv Group, EnviroVac, GDI Integrated Facility Services, Imperial Cleaning, JAN PRO Franchising International Inc, Jani King International Inc., OCS Group International Ltd., OpenWorks, Pritchard Industries Inc., Servpro Industries LLC, Stratus Building Solutions, The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, and Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc.

The Industrial Cleaning Services Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 5.18% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend & Challenges

Augmented reality in industrial cleaning is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. Industrial cleaning services are increasingly harnessing the power of computer-aided simulation and augmented reality to provide end-users with enhanced facility insights. Augmented reality, in particular, holds significant promise in various industrial cleaning service applications, particularly in optimizing operations, preventing errors, and facilitating training. For instance, in equipment cleaning, augmented reality aids cleaners in quickly identifying any deviations from the cleaning process. Moreover, augmented reality leverages cutting-edge technologies like the Internet of Things, smart sensors, and cloud computing to enable cleaning operations in remote and challenging industrial areas. Additionally, the integration of augmented reality into warehouse and assembly line processes allows for the efficient management of cleaning service quality data. Consequently, these factors are poised to be key drivers of growth in the industrial cleaning services market during the forecast period.

Potential risks to the health and safety of cleaning personnel are a significant challenge hindering the market growth. The industrial cleaning sector faces an escalating risk of accidents attributed to challenging working conditions, encompassing diverse waste types and intricate operations. Furthermore, industrial cleaners are exposed to a multitude of harmful chemicals, including polishes, disinfectants, organic solvents, surfactants, acids, alkalines, pigments, and more, which pose health risks to their bodies. For instance, certain substances commonly found in dirt, such as oils, greases, surfactants, and minerals, can lead to respiratory and skin-related problems. Additionally, extended working hours, unconventional postures, tasks at elevated heights, high noise levels from various machinery, unattended cuts and bruises, and potential hazards from cables or electrical equipment can result in severe physical injuries to workers. Moreover, industrial cleaners are susceptible to various bacterial actions and microorganisms stemming from industrial residues, which can jeopardize their health and overall performance. Consequently, these factors are anticipated to impede market growth throughout the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing report

Keg Segments:

The equipment cleaning segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Regular equipment maintenance is crucial in mitigating pollution and safeguarding human health, making it a pivotal factor in driving segment growth. Several industrial cleaning services have embraced initiatives aimed at enhancing their services to optimize industrial operations. These initiatives encompass cleaning industrial facilities under adverse environmental conditions, leveraging technologically advanced cleaning tools. This approach not only enhances the safety of end-user premises but also provides cost-effective solutions. As a result, the industrial cleaning services sector is witnessing a rise in adoption rates for such initiatives, which are poised to positively impact the industry.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request Free Sample report

Related Reports:

The industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market share is expected to increase by USD 19.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.49%.

The industrial and institutional cleaners market share is expected to increase by USD 22.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.36%.

Industrial Cleaning Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.18 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABM Industries Inc., K2 Industrial Services Inc., Nugent Contract Cleaning, Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., AVEX Building Solutions, BELFOR Holdings Inc., Clean Co Systems, Ecoserv Group, EnviroVac, GDI Integrated Facility Services, Imperial Cleaning, JAN PRO Franchising International Inc, Jani King International Inc., OCS Group International Ltd., OpenWorks, Pritchard Industries Inc., Servpro Industries LLC, Stratus Building Solutions, The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, and Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio