Industrial Cloud Market to Garner $352.6 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 18% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in digital transformation among industries and surge in penetration of internet & mobile devices have boosted the growth of the global P&C insurance software market

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Industrial Cloud Market by Solution (Solution, Service), by Type (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, Others), by Cloud Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Application (Asset Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Management (ERM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Project and Portfolio Management, Others), by End-user (Process Manufacturing, Discrete Manufacturing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global industrial cloud industry accounted for $67.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $352.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, top segments, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Download Free Sample Report (354 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4363

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in demand for optimum resource utilization, surge in demand for cloud services, and rise in demand for cloud service have boosted the growth of the global industrial cloud market. However, increase in concerns regarding data privacy and dearth of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped countries hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in adoption of cloud in SMEs would open new opportunities.

Covid-19 scenario:

The industrial cloud market experienced stable growth during the pandemic, due to surge in digital penetration during the pandemic and implementation of strict lockdown and social distancing policies.

The limited workforce availability and threat of spread of the virus forced companies to increase their dependency on cloud and adopt the work-from-home culture.

The enterprise resource management (ERM) segment dominated the market

By application, the enterprise resource management (ERM) segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global industrial cloud market, as industrial cloud helps to optimize enterprise business functions and IT process. However, the asset management segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period, as it provides cost-effective and efficient solution for asset management.

The service segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2031

By solution, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.9% from 2022 to 2031, due to surge in adoption of professional services for integration and deployment of cloud solutions. However, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global industrial cloud market, due to adoption of solutions by various industries for efficient work process.

The SaaS segment held the largest share

By type, the SaaS segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global industrial cloud market as cloud helps industries to quick access and easy implementation of software. However, the PaaS segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period, due to the availability of a common platform to develop software projects.

The large enterprises segment to dominate the market

By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global industrial cloud market, due to increase in adoption of Industrial cloud technology by various enterprises in energy & Utilities for smooth operations. However, the SMEs segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of cloud-based services as it provides cost-effective and efficient solutions for SMEs.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4363

North America held the lion's share

By region, the global industrial cloud market across North America dominated in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to rise in digital infrastructure and presence of key players in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period, due to increase in investments in cloud technologies and rise in number of SMEs in the region.

Major market players

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon Web Services

Cisco System Inc

Dell Technologies

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Honeywell Corporation

Siemens AG

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

General Electric

Hitachi Ltd

Rockwell Automation

Crave Industry

OptDyn

The report analyzes these key players in the global industrial cloud market. These companies have adopted several strategies such as partnerships, expansion, collaborations, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their foothold in the industry. In addition, the report is essential in determining the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments of every market player.

Buy this Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/78155f40415569dbf89999ee594407fd

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

HR Payroll Software Market Expected to Reach $55.69 Billion by 2031

Sales Intelligence Market Expected to Reach $7.35 Billion by 2030

Candidate Skills Assessment Market Expected to Reach $ 5.64 Billion by 2030

Time and Attendance Software Market Expected to Reach $5,312 Million by 2030

Workforce Management Market Expected to Reach $9,391 Million by 2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research