Industrial Coatings Market Size to grow by USD 18.74 billion from 2022 to 2027, The surging demand for waterborne coatings to boost the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial coatings market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.81% from 2022 to 2027. The market size is expected to grow by USD 18.74 billion, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Coatings Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as Surging demand for waterborne coatings, the growing automotive industry in APAC, and Increasing demand for eco-friendly coatings will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The industrial coatings market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Industrial Coatings Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The industrial coatings market is segmented by:

Technology

Waterborne



Solvent-borne



Powdered Coatings



UV-cured

Application

General Industrial



Automotive OEMs



Automotive Refinishes



Packaging And Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the waterborne segment is significant during the forecast period. Waterborne paints are mainly composed of aqueous solutions for spreading resin. Other solvents, such as glycol ethers, are added in very small amounts to commercial coatings made with water technology, making them environmentally friendly and easy to apply. Additionally, these coatings have low VOC levels and comply with US and European regulations. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a sample report!

Industrial Coatings Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the industrial coatings market in l4 industry include 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Benjamin Moore and Co., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., Cloverdale Paint Inc., DAW SE, Endura Coatings, Hempel AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Masco Corp., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NOROO Holdings Co. Ltd., Orkla ASA, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Teknos Group Oy, and The Sherwin Williams Co.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial coatings market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

What's New? -

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings

Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers industrial coatings such as Interpon, Sikkens, and Chemcraft.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - The company offers industrial coatings such as Alesta, Imron, and Voltatex.

The company offers industrial coatings such as Alesta, Imron, and Voltatex. BASF SE - The company offers industrial coatings such as MasterProtect, Glasurit, and Chemetall.

Industrial Coatings Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Surging demand for waterborne coatings is a key market driver. Aqueous coatings have multiple advantages and are widely used in the automotive, construction, marine, oil and gas, metallurgical, aerospace, mining, and medical industries. These coatings act as primers, exhibit excellent heat and abrasion resistance, and offer excellent adhesion. Water-based coatings are also relatively cheaper than solvent-based coatings and do not require additives, thinners, or hardeners. Additionally, less water-based coating is required to cover the area compared to other variants.

As a result, the global demand for water-based coatings has increased significantly. Waterborne coatings are becoming more and more important across the industry as coating technology is revolutionized significantly. The demand for water-based paints in the global industrial coatings market is expected to increase during the forecast period, as the major players in the market are using water-based finishes and color-based paints.

The emergence of self-cleaning and self-healing coatings is a leading trend in the market. The emergence of self-cleaning and self-healing coatings could have a significant impact on corporate coating manufacturers. Manufacturers of self-cleaning and self-healing coatings around the world are investing in research and development to develop paints and coatings that can eliminate the need for multiple coatings on the engine. Such R&D work can be a challenge for manufacturers of commercial coating products.

However, although self-cleaning and self-healing coatings are material properties of coatings, the associated production costs are so high that they must be largely synthesized with the cooperation of coating manufacturers. It slides off easily and leaves no leaf marks. The company offers a self-healing, anti-scratch coating for its vehicles, and this generation has led many automakers to comply with this measure. Therefore, the prevalence of self-healing and self-cleaning coatings is very likely to increase, which could pose serious challenges to the global industrial coatings market during the forecast period.

Volatile raw material prices are hindering market growth. The prices of raw materials such as binders, pigments, and solvents used in industrial coatings can fluctuate due to various factors such as supply chain disruptions, political tensions, and exchange rate fluctuations. Fluctuations in petrochemical feedstock prices lead to instability in resin prices. Industrial paints are not suitable for all types of surfaces. For example, one-component epoxy coatings are primarily heat cured.

Furthermore, propylene cannot be used on metal surfaces such as stainless steel or gold due to its mechanical adhesion technology. These factors pose challenges in identifying materials for specific substrates and hinder market growth. Many industrial coatings crack, especially during the curing or drying process. Cracks can change shape during the drying process and exert pressure on the entire coating. Many coatings can dry unevenly and crack the surface. Therefore, material compatibility or cracking may adversely affect the market during the forecast period.

Industrial Coatings Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial coatings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial coatings market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial coatings market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.59 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Benjamin Moore and Co., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., Cloverdale Paint Inc., DAW SE, Endura Coatings, Hempel AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Masco Corp., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NOROO Holdings Co. Ltd., Orkla ASA, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Teknos Group Oy, and The Sherwin Williams Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

