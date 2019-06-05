Industrial Color Studios, Impact Digital, Click 3X & Invodo Are Now One Powerful Brand: Industrial Color

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoCreativ made several sizable acquisitions over the last 2 years, with a clear goal of becoming the industry leader in creative production. Today, CoCreativ is pleased to announce the merger of their creative brands, Industrial Color Studios, Impact Digital, Click 3X and Invodo. The move brings the best talent into one full-service production house combing these iconic brands into one powerful brand -- Industrial Color.

Located in lower Manhattan at 32 Avenue of the Americas, Industrial Color is a full-service visual content production group, operating in a 50,000 sq. ft. facility with over 200 full-time talents serving the fashion, retail, advertising, media and entertainment industries worldwide for almost 30 years. The group specializes in high-end photography, video production and post-production, animation, eCommerce, broadcast videos and CGI at any scale in its network of studios in New York, Pennsylvania, and California.

A brand new website www.industrialcolor.com launched this week to showcase their expertise and make it easier to access the value of this true leader in the market. "This name change and integration allow us to present ourselves in the most innovative way," said Mathieu Champigny, CoCreativ Group President, parent company of Industrial Color. "This is an exciting milestone for us and marks a strategic pivot in our future direction as a full-service visual company, offering more talent, extended expertise and a bigger footprint in the industry."

The consolidation of the CoCreativ brands under one roof and one name is meant to create more value to its already impressive list of clients, becoming a fully integrated solution provider for all their creative needs. Industrial Color's portfolio includes leading brands such as Movado, Tumi, Tiffany, Tom Ford, and Kate Spade just to name a few. "Our commitment to providing unparalleled content quality for all media to our customers and partners remains our highest priority," said Mathieu Champigny.

Industrial Color is part of CoCreativ, leading the creative production industry with sister companies Globaledit and Smashbox Studios. Founded in 1991, Industrial Color provides end-to-end creative production services including digital photography, retouching, video capture, post-production, CGI, eCommerce photography production, studio facilities, sample tracking, and creative workflow solutions, among many others. For more information on Industrial Color services, visit http://www.industrialcolor.com .

CONTACT:

Trenice Taylor

Marketing & Sales Operations Manager

ttaylor@industrialcolor.com

SOURCE Industrial Color

