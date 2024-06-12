Industrial Communication Market size is set to grow by USD 81.2 billion from 2024-2028, Rising adoption of IIoT technology boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial communication market size is estimated to grow by USD 81.2 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 11.01% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of iiot technology is driving market growth, with a trend towards integration of fieldbus with IIoT. However, lack of determinism in industrial communication networks poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., General Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ifm electronic gmbh, Moxa Inc., OMRON Corp., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Physik Instrumente GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SICK AG, Siemens AG, and Texas Instruments Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global industrial communication market 2024-2028

Industrial Communication Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.01% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 81.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.63 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., General Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ifm electronic gmbh, Moxa Inc., OMRON Corp., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Physik Instrumente GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SICK AG, Siemens AG, and Texas Instruments Inc.

Market Driver

The integration of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) with Fieldbus is revolutionizing industrial communications, particularly in industries adopting modern systems. This setup provides real-time data, enhances safety and security, and reduces CAPEX and OPEX through Internet-enabled services. Fieldbus integrated with IIoT offers benefits such as minimized downtime, lower total cost of ownership, and direct linking of process instruments. Siemens FOUNDATION Fieldbus H1 and SIMATIC PCS 7 integration provides real-time information and connectivity between production floors and offices.

The demand for advanced industrial communications systems like Fieldbus is expected to grow due to the emergence of IIoT and Industry 4.0 technologies.

The Industrial Communication Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for automation and digitization in various industries. Protocols such as PROFINET, Modbus, and Ethernet are trending in this market. Hart and CANopen are also popular choices for real-time communication in industrial automation.

Devices and systems are becoming more connected, leading to the use of technologies like Wireshark for network analysis and troubleshooting. The use of encryption and security measures is also on the rise to protect industrial communication networks. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning is expected to further drive market growth. Overall, the Industrial Communication Market is witnessing a surge in demand due to the digital transformation of industries.

Market Challenges

In the industrial communication market, determinism is a crucial factor for ensuring reliable and predictable data transfer in real-time applications. However, Ethernet networks, commonly used in industrial settings, lack determinism due to unpredictable packet travel times and variable paths. This can lead to bandwidth loss, data collisions, and network interruptions, which can negatively impact production processes and onsite safety. The unpredictability of Ethernet networks may hinder their adoption in critical control applications, potentially limiting the growth of the industrial communication market.

The Industrial Communication Market faces several challenges in implementing advanced technologies. These include the need for compatibility across various communication protocols and systems, such as Ethernet, Cellular, and Wi-Fi. Additionally, ensuring security and data privacy in industrial communication networks is a significant concern.

The use of outdated technology and lack of standardization also pose challenges. Furthermore, integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning into industrial communication systems requires careful planning and execution. Lastly, ensuring interoperability between different systems and ensuring reliability and uptime are essential for industrial communication success.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Fieldbus

1.2 Industrial Ethernet

1.3 Wireless Type 2.1 Component

2.2 Software

2.3 Services Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fieldbus- The industrial communication market is thriving, driven by the increasing demand for automation and digitalization in industries. Companies are investing in advanced technologies like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular connectivity to enhance their production processes and improve communication between machines and workers. This results in increased efficiency, productivity, and cost savings. Additionally, the growing trend of Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) is further fueling the market's growth.

Research Analysis

In the process industries, efficiency and standardization are key priorities. Human intervention in industrial communication is being minimized through advanced technologies and interfaces. Industrial equipment manufacturers continue to innovate, integrating plug-and-play features and wireless networks for seamless communication. Bluetooth Smart, WirelessHART, WLAN, Zigbee, and other wireless technologies are revolutionizing industrial communication.

The oil & gas industry, in particular, benefits from these advancements, enabling real-time data transfer and reducing human error. IEEE 802 standards ensure compatibility and security in HART communication and cellular technologies. High voltage transients, electrostatic discharge (ESD), surge, burst, and lightning strikes necessitate robust electromagnetic protection for industrial switches. Shock and vibration resistance, as well as air conditioning for device housings, are essential considerations for industrial communication systems. Networking wires must be shielded and protected to maintain data integrity.

Market Research Overview

The Industrial Communication Market encompasses various technologies and solutions that facilitate the exchange of data between industrial equipment and systems. These communications enable efficient and effective manufacturing processes, optimizing production and reducing downtime. Technologies such as WirelessHART, Modbus, and PROFINET are commonly used in industrial communication systems. Additionally, Ethernet and cellular technologies are gaining popularity due to their flexibility and scalability.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for automation and digitization in industries, particularly in sectors like manufacturing, oil and gas, and power and energy. The implementation of Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) is further fueling the growth of the industrial communication market. The market is expected to continue expanding as industries continue to seek ways to improve operational efficiency and productivity.

