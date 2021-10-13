Industrial Communication Market to grow by USD 65.07 bn in Communications Equipment Industry from 2021 to 2025 |17000+ Technavio Reports

To uncover more insightful information about the industrial communication market, Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising adoption of IoT technology, the emergence of new & innovative Fieldbus, and the increasing deployment of industrial ethernet solutions. However, the lack of determinism in industrial communication networks is hindering the market growth.

Company Profiles

The industrial communication market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., National Instruments Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Texas Instruments Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the industrial communication market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Market Landscape, the market is classified as Fieldbus, Industrial Ethernet, and wireless). The industrial communication market share growth by the Fieldbus segment will be significant.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Industrial Communication Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.02% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 65.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.21 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., National Instruments Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Texas Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

