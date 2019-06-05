Industrial Communication Market to hit $160bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Supportive government initiatives to promote automation among industries augment the demand for industrial communication market. Governments across countries are playing a pivotal role in driving digitalization & automation across industry verticals. They are working closely with industry giants and other private sector players to promote the adoption of advanced technologies. This presents myriad opportunities for the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing degree of robotization & automation among industries further accelerates the adoption of advanced technologies to create effective communication between the components.

Ethernet IP will grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The large-scale adoption of the protocol throughout the manufacturing architecture is the primary factor supporting the growth of the industrial communication market. As digitalization across the industry verticals is increasing, organizations are shifting from legacy communication systems toward advanced ethernet protocols to cope up with the changing communication requirements. This is encouraging the adoption of ethernet IP protocol.

Wireless communication protocol will grow at a CAGR of more than 22% during the projected timeline. Advancements in communication technology along with the rapid adoption of IoT devices is driving the industrial communication market. The benefits offered by wireless communication over wired communication technology, such as flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, further accelerates its demand. Currently, the adoption of wireless communication is limited to the subsystems of the otherwise wired network infrastructure as the organizations are still reluctant to switch to wireless network due to their high reliability on the wired network. However, this presents a huge opportunity for wireless communication in the future.

Browse key industry insights spread across 350 pages with 478 market data tables & 29 figures & charts from the report, "Industrial Communication Market Size By Component (Hardware [Switches, Hubs, Routers & Gateways, Connectors, Communication Interface, Controller & Processor], Software, Service [Installation Service, Maintenance Service]), By Protocol (Fieldbus [PROFIBUS, Modbus, CC-Link, DeviceNet, CANopen], Ethernet [PROFINET, Ethernet/IP, EtherCAT, Modbus-TCP, Powerlink], Wireless [WLAN, ISA100.11a, Wireless HART]), By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Industrial Manufacturing), Industry Outlook, Regional Analysis (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa), Growth Potential, Competitive Landscape & Forecast, 2019 - 2025"

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/industrial-communication-market

The aerospace & defense sector will attain an annual growth of over 11% during the forecast period. The increasing digitalization in the aerospace & defense organization is propelling the industrial communication market. The aerospace & defense sector is embracing advanced technologies to modify its value chain. It is leveraging on technology solutions to reduce the cost of operation and to restructure its supply chain to reduce the product time to market.

Asia Pacific industrial communication market will grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period. The market is driven by rapid industrialization in the emerging economies of the region. The supportive government policies for promoting domestic manufacturing capabilities and the low cost & skilled labor force are some of the primary factors that paved the way for industrialization in the region. Moreover, the increasing adoption of the Industry 4.0 revolution further augments the demand for the market.

The major vendors in the industrial communication market are ABB, ACS Motion Control, Advanced Motion Control, ADVANTECH, Beckhoff Automation, Belden, Bosch Rexroth, Cisco Systems, Eaton, General Electric, HMS Industrial Networks, Honeywell International, ifm electronic GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric, Moxa, Omron Corporation, Parker Hannifin, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, SICK AG, and Siemens.

