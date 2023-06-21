Industrial Communication Market worth $29.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

News provided by

MarketsandMarkets

21 Jun, 2023, 11:15 ET

CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial communication market was valued at USD 21.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 29.0 billion by 2028; registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The overall growth of the industrial communication market is being driven by the growing need for scalable, faster, reliable, and interoperable communication protocols, increasing use of digital twin to safely monitor smart manufacturing operations, initiatives undertaken by governments of different countries to promote adoption of industrial automation, and increasing use of machine-to-machine communication technology.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=146536397

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Communication Market
150 – Tables
50 – Figures
200 – Pages

Industrial Communication Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2023

$21.9 billion

Estimated Value by 2028

$29.0 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%

Market Size Available for

2019–2028

Forecast Period

2023–2028

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Components, Software, Services, Communication Protocol, Vertical and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Harsh field site conditions such as high-voltage transients, severe shocks and vibrations, and extremely high temperatures

Key Market Opportunities

Upsurge in demand for wireless networks

Key Market Drivers

Increasing use of machine-to-machine communication technology

By Communication Protocol: Wireless communication protocol to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.

The number of wireless connections in industrial applications has increased considerably over the past few years due to improved network coverage, quality of transmission, and bandwidth capacity. Advancements in wireless communication technologies, especially in wireless highway addressable remote transducer (WHART), cellular, and wireless local area networks (WLAN), are helping manufacturing companies to remotely monitor their assets from anywhere in the world. The popularity of wireless networks is increasing due to the speed and simplicity of installing them, as these features enable their deployment even in extreme environments. All these factors are expected to increase the adoption of wireless technology in the industrial communication industry during the forecast period.

By Vertical: In 2028, the Electrical & Electronics vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The electronics manufacturing industry has an exceptional opportunity with the exponential expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT). It necessitates a re-assessment of the production process and management practices that were previously challenging to attain using conventional methods. Moreover, the IoT empowers electronic manufacturing machines to autonomously process and store data while remaining digitally interconnected. Furthermore, ongoing advancements in sensor fabrication are crucial, as sensors serve as the pivotal components that enable various IoT applications.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=146536397

Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-growing regions globally in terms of the adoption of industrial communication. Ongoing technological innovations and increasing adoption of automation technologies in various industries are leading to the growth of the industrial communication market in Asia Pacific. It is one of the world's fastest-growing consumer markets as well as a preferred destination for global manufacturing facilities. Automobile manufacturers use factory automation technologies and components to make their processes fully automatic and efficient. As labor costs are increasing in Asia Pacific and are likely to intensify in the near future, these trends are expected to fuel the global demand for industrial robotics and other automation technologies.

The major players in the industrial communication companies include Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), Rockwell Automation (US),  OMRON Corporation (Japan), Moxa Inc. (Taiwan),  Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), SICK AG (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), Belden Inc. (US), GE (France), Advantech Co., Ltd (Taiwan), FANUC CORPORATION  (Japan), Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), AAEON Technology Inc. (Taiwan), HMS Networks (Sweden), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),  Ericsson (Sweden), Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), ACS Motion Control (Israel), Eaton (Ireland), Beckhoff Automation (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan). These companies have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=146536397

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Smart Manufacturing Market by Information Technology, Enabling Technology, Industry (Process and Discrete) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World) (2021-2027)

Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market by Component, Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, Industrial Safety, PAM), Industry (Process Industry and Discrete Industry) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2027

Smart Factory Market by Component (Industrial Sensors, Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D Printers, Machine Vision Systems), Solution (SCADA, MES, Industrial Safety, PAM), Industry (Process Industry, Discrete Industry) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Cellular IoT Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (2G, 3G, 4G, LTE-M, NB-LTE-M, NB-IoT, and 5G), Application, Vertical and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America & MEA) - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2027

System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation by Service Outlook, Technology (HMI, SCADA, MES, IIoT, PAM, DCS, PLC, Machine Vision, Industrial Robotics, Industrial PC), Industry and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-communication-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-communication.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Also from this source

Wi-Fi 7 Market worth $24.2 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Machine Control System Market worth $7.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.