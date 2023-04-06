Industrial Computed Radiography Global Market Report 2023: Persisting Need for CR Capabilities in Oil and Gas Domain Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Computed Radiography Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Components, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial computed radiography market is estimated to reach $68.8 million in 2033 from $59.1 million in 2022, at a growth rate of 1.49% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The growth in the industrial computed radiography system market is expected to be driven by the evolution of Industry 4.0 practices and an increase in the need for portable radiography systems.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Conventionally, the industrial non-destructive radiography inspection methods are carried out using the conventional X-Ray machine that uses film to capture images of the defects, and the technicians identify the defects from the film manually. This method consumed huge time to capture the image and required skilled laborers to operate the equipment and identify images. In addition, it requires a huge storage facility to store the films. So, the radiography solution manufacturers developed an upgraded version of conventional X-Ray solutions known as industrial computed radiography.

The industrial computed radiography solutions help the technician to capture the image using an imaging plate and convert the image into a digital format using a computed radiography (CR) reader. This reduced the time of capturing the image and helped to visualize the defects digitally using the review station and acquisition software. Furthermore, it helps to save the image of the defects digitally, which requires the cost spent on storage facilities and can be shared with clients easily.

One of the major factors attributing to the demand of industrial computed radiography solution is the rising demand from the commercial aviation industry, which is driven by the order backlog for next-generation commercial aircraft that is expected to be built.

Impact

The global industrial computed radiography market is observing steady growth, which is expected to drive investments and partnerships across computed radiography technology. The major challenge in the industrial computed radiography market is there is lack of skilled laborers to conduct non-destructive testing using computed radiography systems. In addition, the growth of the digital radiography system increases the demand for real-time image visualization and automatic defect identification technology. This leads the developer to move toward the digital radiography system, which affects the growth of industrial computed radiography systems in the market. In addition, the oil and gas and aerospace industries are looking for a more compact and portable radiography system that offers real-time image visualization even offshore to rectify the defect quickly and efficiently. Therefore, non-destructive testing service providers and industrial computed radiography system manufacturers are gradually moving toward digital radiography systems from computed radiography systems.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Application

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Power and Energy

Security

Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Improvised Explosive Device

Electronics and Semiconductors

Food and Drugs

Transportation Infrastructure

Construction

Marine

Manufacturing

Heavy Industries

Others

Among all these applications, aerospace and defense and oil and gas are expected to dominate the market.

Segmentation 2: by Component

Imaging Plates

Computed Radiography Reader (Digitizer)

Review Station with Acquisition Software

Based on components, imaging plates are expected to dominate in terms of volume as they are the major consumable in the industrial computed radiography market and are usually replaced after certain intervals.

Segmentation 3: by Region

North America - U.S. and Canada

- U.S. and Europe - France , Germany , Russia , U.K, and Rest-of- Europe

- , , , U.K, and Rest-of- Asia-Pacific - China , Japan , India , and Rest-of- Asia-Pacific

- , , , and Rest-of- Rest-of-the-World - Middle and Africa and Latin America

Based on region, the industrial computed radiography market is expected to be dominated by Europe, and in terms of country, the U.S. is expected to dominate during the forecast period.

Recent Developments in the Global Industrial Computed Radiography Market

In September 2022 , DURR NDT GmbH & Co. KG partnered with JME Ltd. to develop an innovative X-Ray solution. The partnership would help JME Ltd. to utilize the D-Tect X software with the DXB:1 to inspect circumferential welds in applications such as new pipelines.

, DURR NDT GmbH & Co. KG partnered with JME Ltd. to develop an innovative X-Ray solution. The partnership would help JME Ltd. to utilize the D-Tect X software with the DXB:1 to inspect circumferential welds in applications such as new pipelines. In July 2022 , L3Harris Technologies partnered with DURR NDT GmbH & Co. KG to utilize ScanX Discover HC computed radiography scanner to electronically capture X-Ray images and then project them digitally on a monitor for evaluation.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the drivers for the global industrial computed radiography market:

Emerging Demand from the Aerospace and Defense Industry

Rising Demand for Computed Radiography Due to the Evolution of Industry 4.0 Practices

Rising Demand for Portable Computed Radiography

The following are the challenges for the global industrial computed radiography market:

Lack of Skilled Labors

Increasing Demand for Real-Time Image Visualization

The following are the opportunities for the global industrial computed radiography market:

Persisting Need for CR Capabilities in Oil and Gas Domain

Opportunities in the Aviation/MRO Domain

Opportunities in Providing NDT Certification to Technician

Key Companies Profiled

Carestream Health

DURR NDT GmbH & Co. KG

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

MQS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Rigaku Corporation

Virtual Media Integration

Waygate Technologies (Baker Hughes Company)

