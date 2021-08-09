Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports

The report on the industrial computed tomography equipment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies the technological benefits of using industrial CT as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The industrial computed tomography equipment market analysis includes end-user, application, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the renewed demand from the oil and gas sector as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial computed tomography equipment market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The industrial computed tomography equipment market covers the following areas:

Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Sizing

Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Forecast

Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Baker Hughes Co.

Bruker Corp.

Carl Zeiss AG

General Electric Co.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Nikon Corp.

OMRON Corp.

ProCon X Ray GmbH

Shimadzu Corp.

YXLON International GmbH

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Display Market for Avionics Applications- The display market for avionics applications is segmented by end-user (civil aviation and military aviation) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Digital Caliper Market- The digital caliper market is segmented by end-user (academic and research institutions and commercial end-users) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Baker Hughes Co.

Bruker Corp.

Carl Zeiss AG

General Electric Co.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Nikon Corp.

OMRON Corp.

ProCon X Ray GmbH

Shimadzu Corp.

YXLON International GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/industrial-computed-tomography-equipment-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio