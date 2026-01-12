Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market worth $435.24 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market is expected to grow from USD 274.99 billion in 2025 to USD 435.24 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 to 2030.

255 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 340 Pages

Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 274.99 billion

USD 274.99 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 435.24 billion

USD 435.24 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 9.6%

Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market Trends & Insights:

The industrial control & factory automation market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in additive manufacturing technologies and the increasing demand for customized products. Growing demand for mass customization, combined with widespread adoption of AM in medical implants, aerospace parts, and industrial tooling, is driving sustained market expansion across the region.

By component, the industrial 3D printing segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 15.3% in the industrial control & factory automation market from 2025 to 2030.

The automotive industry held the largest share of the industrial control & factory automation market in 2024.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the industrial control & factory automation market with a 34.9% share in 2025.

The industrial control & factory automation market is driven by ongoing modernization of manufacturing facilities and the need to improve productivity and reliability. Companies are increasingly adopting automated control systems and robotics to reduce manual intervention and manage complex operations. Growing focus on digital manufacturing, real-time monitoring, and operational resilience is further supporting market growth.

By component, the industrial 3D printing segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

By component, the industrial 3D printing segment is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. This technology is projected to register strong growth as manufacturers increasingly adopt additive methods in automated production environments. Industries are using industrial 3D printing for rapid prototyping, tooling, and small-scale production to cut lead times and enhance design flexibility. Its capability to integrate with robotics, digital design platforms, and smart factory workflows supports quicker iterations and localized manufacturing. As companies focus on customization, shorter product cycles, and supply chain resilience, industrial 3D printing is emerging as a high-growth automation component.

By industry, the oil & gas segment dominated the overall market in 2024.

By industry, the oil & gas segment held the largest market share in 2024. This sector accounted for a significant portion of the industrial control & factory automation industry due to its heavy reliance on industrial control systems, process automation, and safety solutions. Operations in the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments require constant monitoring, precise control, and high reliability, which drives strong demand for distributed control systems, programmable logic controllers, field instrumentation, and monitoring systems. Automation is vital for improving operational efficiency, ensuring safety compliance, and reducing downtime in challenging environments. Ongoing investments in digital oilfields and predictive maintenance have further strengthened this sector's position.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate and dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is set to experience high growth due to rapid industrialization and expansion in manufacturing. Strong investments in factory automation, industrial robotics, and smart manufacturing are fueled by rising production volumes, labor shortages, and cost-saving efforts. Countries in the region are upgrading their manufacturing infrastructure and adopting modern control systems to enhance efficiency and competitiveness. As automation adoption speeds up in the automotive, electronics, chemicals, and heavy industries, Asia Pacific is poised to remain the largest and fastest-growing regional market.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the industrial control & factory automation companies include ABB (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), GE Vernova (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and OMRON Corporation (Japan), among others.

