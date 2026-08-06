Industrial Control Solutions Acquires Modern Instrument Company, Expanding the Platform into Aerospace Temperature Validation and Calibration Services

Acquisition adds ISO/IEC 17025 accredited compliance services, deepens the platform's Southern California presence, and marks the first step in a broader expansion of ICS capabilities into specialized services

LONG BEACH, Calif. and BRISTOL, Conn., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Control Solutions ("ICS"), a U.S. designer and manufacturer of flow, level, pressure, and temperature sensing devices, today announced the acquisition of the business of Modern Instrument Company ("Modern"), a leading provider of temperature uniformity surveys, equipment validation, and ISO-accredited calibration services for aerospace and industrial manufacturers. The transaction closed on July 31, 2026. ICS is a portfolio company of LDR Partners LP, a Houston-based private equity firm focused on American industrial manufacturing platforms.

ICS products protect the most critical assets of customers by monitoring, measuring, and controlling crucial inputs to larger processes, ultimately improving efficiency, optimizing labor, and providing essential data to automate preventative maintenance programs and minimize downtime.

For nearly four decades, Modern has served aerospace manufacturers and heat-treatment facilities across the Southern California aerospace corridor from its Long Beach facility. The company is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited through Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation (PJLA) and performs all work in accordance with AMS 2750, the governing aerospace pyrometry specification. Its services include temperature uniformity surveys (TUS), system accuracy tests (SATs), equipment validation, instrumentation calibration, and audit-ready compliance documentation for NADCAP-regulated customers, many of whom Modern has served continuously for more than two decades.

The acquisition represents the first step in a broader expansion of ICS capabilities into specialized services that complement the platform's manufacturing operations. Modern's validation and calibration work is a natural extension of the temperature measurement capabilities ICS added through its October 2025 acquisition of Duro-Sense Corporation: Modern validates the ovens and furnaces in which thermocouples like those manufactured by Duro-Sense operate, and the two companies serve overlapping aerospace customer bases in the same region. Together they allow ICS to support customers across the full temperature compliance chain, from certified sensors to the surveys, calibrations, and documentation that keep operations audit-ready.

"Modern is exactly the kind of business we want in the ICS family," said Matt Powers, Chief Executive Officer of Industrial Control Solutions. "For nearly forty years, Jasmine, Leland, and their team have set the standard for temperature compliance in Southern California aerospace, and their customers trust them with work that simply cannot fail an audit. This acquisition launches our services capability, strengthens the West Coast presence we established with Duro-Sense, and expands the range of specialized services we can deliver to customers nationwide as the ICS platform grows."

Jasmine Smith, co-owner and outgoing Chief Executive Officer of Modern, who will continue with ICS as a Strategic Advisor, added, "Our customers depend on Modern for accuracy, reliability, and documentation they can put in front of any auditor, and protecting that trust was the deciding factor in this transaction. ICS understands compliance-critical work, values our people, and brings the resources to serve the customers we have historically had to turn away. I am confident in Modern's next forty years and the team's ability to sustain excellence in providing service to customers under the ICS banner."

Modern's team will continue delivering its surveys, calibrations, and validation work in the same high quality, technical manner, under the same accredited scope. ICS plans to invest in additional technician capacity, scheduling and systems infrastructure, and cross-referral with Duro-Sense to serve demand Modern has historically been unable to accept.

Modern joins Whitman Controls, Thomas Products, Load Controls, and Duro-Sense under the Industrial Control Solutions platform. The acquisition continues ICS's nationwide growth strategy of combining precision sensing and control manufacturing with the specialized services its customers rely on to keep critical operations running and in compliance.

ABOUT MODERN INSTRUMENT COMPANY

Modern Instrument Company, Inc. is a Long Beach, California based provider of temperature uniformity surveys, system accuracy tests, equipment validation, and ISO-accredited calibration services for aerospace and industrial customers. The company is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited (PJLA) and performs all services in accordance with AMS 2750, supporting NADCAP-regulated manufacturers with traceable, audit-ready compliance documentation. Modern has served the Southern California aerospace corridor for nearly four decades.

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL CONTROL SOLUTIONS

Industrial Control Solutions (ICS) is a U.S. designer and manufacturer of flow, level, pressure, and temperature sensing devices used in industrial, process, and OEM applications, with a growing suite of specialized compliance services. Through its portfolio companies Whitman Controls, Thomas Products, Load Controls, Duro-Sense, and Modern Instrument, ICS delivers engineered control and instrumentation solutions across a nationwide footprint.

ABOUT LDR PARTNERS

LDR Partners LP is a Houston-based private equity firm focused on control investments in lower middle-market industrial manufacturing businesses. Founded by U.S. Army veterans and seasoned investors, LDR builds long-term value through operational excellence, leadership development, and programmatic M&A across its portfolio platforms. The firm's founding values are trust, service, creativity, and discipline.

SOURCE LDR Partners LP