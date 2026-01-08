Veteran-led team formed in Rice entrepreneurship program acquires national leadership development firm

New ownership team launches Summit Point Leadership following ceremonial Veterans Day signing, marking a milestone in veteran-driven entrepreneurship

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An all-veteran ownership team, Summit Point Leadership LLC, which launched through the Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University and its Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) Lab, has acquired the business of LDR Leadership LLC, a nationwide leadership, management and supervisory training firm.

"Our mission remains the same: to create better leaders who build better teams and stronger organizations," said Dave Taylor, CEO of LDR Leadership, who will continue that role with Summit Point Leadership. "What changes is our scale, our ambition, and our ability to invest further in our people, our clients, and our curriculum as we grow under a new banner."

The acquisition team was led by Dan Maxwell , U.S. Army veteran, Rice MBA graduate and a current Rice adjunct professor of entrepreneurship, in partnership with the company's long-standing executive leadership team: Chief Executive Officer Dave Taylor , Chief Operating Officer Vern Tubbs and Chief Sales Officer Jim Freeze . The transaction was signed ceremonially on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2025 and formally closed on Dec. 23, 2025.

The seller of the business, Houston-based and veteran-owned investment firm LDR Partners LP, has committed to donating a portion of its proceeds to Rice Business, and its Liu Idea Lab for Innovation and Entrepreneurship program. LDR and Rice will also formalize an ongoing mentorship partnership that includes the development of a case study based on the transaction, participation by LDR leaders in Rice's annual ETA Conference, volunteer service by LDR professionals on Rice's ETA advisory and mentorship councils, and the continued placement of Rice students within LDR-backed operating companies.

This transaction was enabled by Rice Business's entrepreneurship ecosystem and long-standing commitment to entrepreneurial education. The Jones Graduate School of Business has been ranked the No. 1 Graduate Entrepreneurship Program by The Princeton Review for seven consecutive years.

"This transaction reflects the strength of the Rice Business entrepreneurship and Veteran community," said Dan Maxwell. "Rice doesn't just teach academic theory; it puts students in real world business situations where their decisions have real impact & potentially lead to opportunities like this one."

Reflecting on the transaction and LDR's ongoing commitment to the Rice Business ecosystem, Ryan Martin , Managing Partner of LDR Partners LP, shared:

"The 'leader' in the name "LDR" was never meant to describe us, but rather our belief that good leadership is the ultimate differentiator in life. What matters most is how leadership compounds, endures, and creates future leaders. This transition, and our commitment to Rice, is about doubling down on that belief and ensuring the next generation of leaders has both opportunity and support across the United States."

About Summit Point Leadership LLC and LDR Leadership LLC

Summit Point Leadership is a nationwide leadership, management, and supervisory training team serving organizations across the United States. Built by veterans and rooted in behavioral science, operational discipline, and real-world leadership experience, the firm partners with organizations to develop leaders who deliver results with integrity. Learn more about their business LDR Leadership here.

About the Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition Lab at Rice University Graduate School of Business

The Rice University Graduate School of Business is a global leader in entrepreneurship education and experiential learning. Its Entrepreneurship Through Acquisitions Lab and the Liu Idea Lab for Innovation and Entrepreneurship equips students to pursue business ownership through disciplined search, acquisition, and long-term value creation.

About LDR Partners LP

LDR Partners LP is a Houston-headquartered private equity firm focused on building market-leading companies through leadership development, operational excellence, and long-term partnership with management teams. The firm primarily pursues control investments in lower middle-market U.S. industrial manufacturing businesses.

Beyond its industrial investment platform, LDR has a long history of incubating and supporting leadership-focused initiatives in the U.S. and internationally. This includes the incubation of a national leadership training business that educated thousands of leaders across the United States and Canada, as well as the formation of LDR Advisory Partners, which supports leaders through tactical execution, corporate transformation, and the incubation of public-private and community-oriented initiatives.

