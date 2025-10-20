Industrial Control Solutions Acquires Duro-Sense Corporation, Expanding Capabilities in Temperature Measurement and Aerospace Instrumentation

LOS ANGELES and BRISTOL, Conn., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Control Solutions ("ICS"), a U.S. designer and manufacturer of flow, level, and pressure sensing devices, today announced the acquisition of the business of Duro-Sense Corporation ("Duro-Sense"), a leading provider of thermocouples, RTDs, and custom temperature measurement assemblies for industrial, aerospace, and defense applications. ICS is a portfolio company of LDR Partners LP, a Houston-based private equity firm focused on American industrial manufacturing platforms.

ICS products protect the most critical assets of customers by monitoring, measuring, and controlling crucial inputs to larger processes, ultimately improving efficiency, optimizing labor, and providing essential data to automate preventative maintenance programs and minimize downtime. Manufacturer of high-quality temperature sensors.

Founded in 1979 and based in Southern California, Duro-Sense designs and manufactures high-precision temperature sensors and assemblies serving OEMs, system integrators, and end users in highly regulated industries. The company's ISO/IEC 17025 accredited lab and in-house engineering capabilities have made it a trusted supplier of certified, traceable sensors used in mission-critical control systems.

The acquisition broadens ICS's capabilities to include temperature measurement, adding to its existing strengths in flow, level, and pressure sensing. Thermocouples and RTDs from Duro-Sense provide essential temperature data that helps customers monitor and control pumps, valves, and heaters with greater precision. The combined expertise allows ICS to deliver more complete, integrated sensing and control solutions for industrial, aerospace, power generation, and process customers.

"Duro-Sense represents everything we look for in a partner," said Matt Powers, Chief Executive Officer of Industrial Control Solutions. "Their reputation for precision, reliability, and technical expertise aligns perfectly with our vision of building a comprehensive instrumentation platform. Adding temperature measurement allows ICS to deliver a more complete set of solutions to our customers while strengthening our presence in key markets such as aerospace, defense, and power generation."

Jay Waterman, outgoing Chief Executive Officer of Duro-Sense, who will continue with the company as a Strategic Advisor, added, "Joining ICS provides the scale and resources to take Duro-Sense to the next level while preserving the quality and responsiveness our customers have trusted for decades. I am confident this partnership will accelerate growth and innovation for both organizations."

The acquisition establishes ICS's first operational and sales presence on the West Coast, improving access to major aerospace and energy customers while balancing the platform's geographic footprint. Duro-Sense's team will continue operating from its Southern California facility, working closely with ICS's engineering and operations teams to integrate systems and pursue shared growth initiatives.

Duro-Sense joins Whitman Controls, Thomas Products, and Load Controls under the Industrial Control Solutions platform. Together, these businesses form a nationwide leader in precision sensing and control technologies serving industrial, process, and OEM markets.

ABOUT DURO-SENSE

Founded in 1978 and based in Southern California, Duro-Sense designs and manufactures thermocouples, RTDs, and custom temperature measurement assemblies for industrial, aerospace, defense, and energy applications. The company maintains ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation and provides certified, traceable sensors for high-reliability environments.

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL CONTROL SOLUTIONS

Industrial Control Solutions (ICS) is a U.S. designer and manufacturer of flow, level, pressure, and temperature sensing devices used in industrial, process, and OEM applications. Through its portfolio companies Whitman Controls, Thomas Products, Load Controls, and Duro-Sense, ICS delivers engineered control and instrumentation solutions across a nationwide footprint.

ABOUT LDR PARTNERS

LDR Partners LP is a Houston-based private equity firm focused on control investments in lower middle-market industrial manufacturing businesses. Founded by U.S. Army veterans and seasoned investors, LDR builds long-term value through operational excellence, leadership development, and programmatic M&A across its portfolio platforms. The firm's founding values are trust, service, creativity, and discipline.

