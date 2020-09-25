Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 15120 Million by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Industrial Control Systems Security Market segment by Type (Network security, Endpoint security, Application security, Database security) segment by Application (Power industry, Oil and gas industry, Water and wastewater industry, Chemical industry) and Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published on Valuates Reports . In 2019, the global ICS Security Market size was USD 10560 Million, and it is expected to reach USD 15120 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.2% during the Forecast Period 2021-2026.

The major factors driving the ICS Security Market size's growth are the growing number of sophisticated cyber-attacks on ICS networks and the rising need to comply with various upcoming regulations.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on ICS Security Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-13Q2443/Global_Industrial_Control_Systems_Security_Market

COVID-19 IMPACT ON INDUSTRIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS (ICS) SECURITY MARKET

Different governments and regulatory authorities require both public and private organizations to follow new methods for operating remotely and preserving social distance in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Since then, the automated ways of doing business have become the latest business continuity plan (BCP). With the widespread usage of BYOD devices, WFH, IIoT, and internet penetration across critical industries such as oil and gas, power grids, and manufacturing, are increasingly inclined to use digital technologies such as ICS solutions, driving the need for ICS security measures market size.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-13Q2443/global-industrial-control-systems-security

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ICS SECURITY MARKET SIZE

Stringent government regulations related to critical infrastructure protection are expected to drive the ICS security market size during the forecast period. Sensitive infrastructure failures, such as the power grid, manufacturing, IT, and transportation, significantly affect a nation's economic stability. For critical infrastructure, many governments have developed federal laws and regulations to implement cybersecurity standards. Cybersecurity insurance, grants, and tax incentives are also being promoted by governments across different regions to enable companies to invest in CIP (critical infrastructure protection).

To implement advanced ICS technologies, governments and private companies across different regions are investing in R&D. The R&D strategy involves improving the security of critical infrastructure of communities, such as critical infrastructure owners and operators, government, and private entities, and international partners. This increased investment in R&D is expected to propel the growth of the ICS security market size.

Another major factor fueling the ICS security market size is the increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) trend among companies to reduce operational costs.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-13Q2443/Global_Industrial_Control_Systems_Security_Market

ICS SECURITY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest ICS Security Market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the significant investment in R & D and the presence of a majority of key players in the region's ICS security market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Increased adoption of ICS security systems has been witnessed due to the growing number of cybercrimes in this area.

Inquire for Customization Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-13Q2443/Global_Industrial_Control_Systems_Security_Market

INDUSTRIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS (ICS) SECURITY MARKET SEGMENTATION

Key Vendors

Cisco

Fortinet

Kaspersky

Symantec

Booz Allen Hamilton

Brocade Communication Systems

Citrix Systems

Computer Science

EMC

F-Secure

IBM

L-3

Trend Micro

Industrial Control Systems Security Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network security

Endpoint security

Application security

Database security

Industrial Control Systems Security Market segment by Application, split into

Power industry

Oil and gas industry

Water and wastewater industry

Chemical industry

Industrial Control Systems Security Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-13Q2443&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-13Q2443&lic=enterprise-user

SIMILAR REPORTS :

Security Information and Event Management Market

The global Security Information and Event Management market size is projected to reach US$ 4060.1 million by 2026, from US$ 3781.9 million in 2020.

This report studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-10M1895/global-security-information-and-event-management

Identity and Access Management Market

In 2019, the global Identity and Access Management market size were USD 13700 Million

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-12C2428/covid-19-impact-on-global-identity-and-access-management

Industrial Control Systems Market

The global Industrial Control Systems market size is projected to reach USD 94370 Million by 2026, from USD 89350 Million in 2020

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-3H326/industrial-control-systems

Security and Vulnerability Management System Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2W359/security-and-vulnerability-management-system

Covid-19 Impact on Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-34L2415/covid-19-impact-on-global-intrusion-detection-and-prevention-systems-idps

Industrial Control Systems Security Software Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-17S2377/global-industrial-control-systems-security-software

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports