Industrial Control Systems Security Market to grow by USD 8.72 billion | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. & AO Kaspersky Lab emerge|17000+ Technavio Reports

Industrial Control Systems Security Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The industrial control systems security market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The factors such as increasing smart grid deployments in the power sector and the growing need to improve security offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the lack of enforceable security laws may threaten the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Industrial Control Systems Security Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Industrial Control Systems Security Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Oil And Gas



Power



Chemicals And Mining



Automotive



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Industrial Control Systems Security Market 2021-2025:Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment

33% of the industrial control systems security market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for industrial control systems security in APAC. Factors such as the increase in investments in various industrial sectors, including energy and manufacturing are accelerating the industrial control systems security market growth in APAC.

The industrial control systems security market share growth by the oil and gas segment will be significant for revenue-generating. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the industrial control systems security market size.

Industrial Control Systems Security Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial control systems security market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial control systems security market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial control systems security market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial control systems security market vendors

Industrial Control Systems Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.30% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.88 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., AO Kaspersky Lab, BAE Systems Plc, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., and Raytheon Technologies Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

