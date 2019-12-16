Industrial Controls launches new business unit, ICD Building Automation

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERIKS North America-owned industrial distributor Industrial Controls today introduced a new business unit, ICD Building Automation, which is focused on helping commercial building owners and managers improve day-to-day operations and IoT applications.

David Wilken, vice president of Rawson/Industrial Controls, said ICD Building Automation offers simple-to-complex automation solutions for customers in specific markets.

"The commercial business segment within our business is unique," Wilken said. "ICD Building Automation was primarily established to better serve customers who have specialized technology needs, such as contractors, schools, and hospitals—to name a few. The new brand name more aptly describes the products and services available from in the building automation sector for current and prospective customers, while maintaining the continuity and comfort of a name many customers already know."

As a leading supplier of building automation systems, ICD Building Automation provides complete solutions—including heating, air conditioning, ventilation, combustion, sensors, flow and valves, as well as complementary equipment. ICD Building Automation partners with the industry's top manufacturers, and is a Honeywell Diamond Distributor, which recognizes the top-performing companies in Honeywell's Authorized System Distributors (ASD) program. ICD Building Automation is also a Belimo Platinum Distributor and represents other reputable brands such as Johnson Controls.

In addition, ICD Building Automation is supported by a team of experienced application engineers who specialize in preparing and upgrading facilities for the future, and providing customized solutions, technical support, and training.

"Ultimately, ICD Building Automation's goal is to help customers' buildings be smarter and work more efficiently," Wilken said. "Our staff is committed to partnering before, during, and after installation to reduce our customers' total cost of ownership and create energy efficiencies."

For more information about ICD Building Automation, visit industrialcontrolsonline.com .

SOURCE ERIKS North America