Industrial Cybersecurity Market worth $135.11 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Industrial Cybersecurity Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 84.54 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 135.11 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Security Type, End-user Industry, deployment type, and Region. Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Integrating cybersecurity solutions with existing industrial processes Key Market Opportunities Increasing demand for automation solutions meeting safety standards Key Market Drivers Deployment of AI/Gen AI models in industrial setups



By Security Type, Network security segment to account for the largest market share in 2029.

It is anticipated that network security will dominate the market for industrial cybersecurity throughout the forecast period since it serves as the grounding for protecting linked systems from external threats. When AI and IoT are introduced into enterprises, their networks are threatened by intrusions, which underlines the need to manage data flow between devices and systems. As industrial networks become increasingly complex, companies focus on enhancing network security to safeguard their operations, maintain information integrity, and ensure organizational resilience when facing new and growing threat risks.

By Deployment Type, the Cloud segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2029.

In the industrial cybersecurity market by deployment type, the cloud segment is expected to have the highest CAGR as more firms achieve cloud adoption for their solutions than on-premises due to factors such as flexibility and cost of acquiring infrastructure. While organizations implement digital strategies and distributed work, cloud security remains an important issue. One of the major reasons that cloud security is rapidly growing is that more important data and critical operations have started storing in the cloud services.

North America to dominate the market from 2024 to 2029.

North America is anticipated to have the largest share in the industrial cybersecurity industry because of its early adaptation of modern technologies as well as its strong industrial environment. The presence of major industrial cybersecurity players coupled with legal frameworks that put pressure on firms to adopt enhanced security measures are driving the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing trend of cyber threats towards critical infrastructure, such as energy and manufacturing sectors is forcing organizations in North America to embrace more advanced and superior cybersecurity solutions, making the region a leader in the market.

Key Players-

The key companies offering industrial cybersecurity companies include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Rockwell Automation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Fortinet, Inc. (US), and Musarubra US LLC (Trellix) (US).

