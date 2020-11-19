Industrial Defender and FoxGuard Solutions Team Up to Transform Patch and Vulnerability Management for OT Security Teams

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Defender and FoxGuard Solutions, two operational technology (OT) security pioneers, announced a new partnership today that will transform patch and vulnerability management for critical infrastructure companies. Keeping up with emerging critical vulnerabilities in industrial control systems (ICS) is a major challenge. With this joint solution, security teams can make smarter patching decisions with simple visualizations of which assets are missing vendor-approved patches or have open vulnerabilities in one place.

"Our collaboration with FoxGuard Solutions is going to revolutionize patch and vulnerability management for ICS environments," says Jim Crowley, CEO at Industrial Defender. "We are taking what was once a complex, manual task and simplifying it so that OT security teams can make timely, informed decisions about emerging threats."

"The partnership between FoxGuard and Industrial Defender is going to transform the frontlines of cybersecurity for industrial control systems," says Michael Trautman, CTO & VP CyberSecurity at FoxGuard Solutions. "The ability to use simple visualizations of assets to make informed decisions, based on patch intelligence and security vulnerabilities, will arm those standing post."

For a complete overview of the benefits of this integration and how it works, read the joint solution brief here: https://www.industrialdefender.com/partner-brief-foxguard-solutions/

About Industrial Defender

Since 2006, Industrial Defender has been solving the challenge of safely collecting, monitoring, and managing OT asset data at scale, while providing cross-functional teams with a unified view of security. Their specialized solution is tailored to complex industrial control system environments by engineers with decades of hands-on OT experience. Easy integrations into the broader security and enterprise ecosystem empower IT teams with the same visibility, access, and situational awareness that they're accustomed to on corporate networks. Learn more at www.industrialdefender.com.

About FoxGuard Solutions

FoxGuard Solutions develops custom cybersecurity, compliance and industrial computing solutions. FoxGuard provides reliable, secure and configurable patch management reporting services, which include availability reporting and applicability analysis for information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) assets used in critical infrastructure environments. Visit www.foxguardsolutions.com to learn more.

