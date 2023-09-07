Industrial Defender Appoints Power Industry Luminary Joy Ditto as Strategic Advisor

Industrial Defender

07 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Defender, the leading provider of OT asset data and cybersecurity solutions for industrial organizations, has appointed renowned power industry leader Joy Ditto as a strategic advisor to the company. As a strategic advisor, Ditto will support Industrial Defender in accelerating growth and meeting industry needs, building upon three consecutive record-breaking quarters.

Ditto brings tremendous industry experience and expertise, and has effectively influenced outcomes related to our nation's energy, electric and critical infrastructure policies. She has served as president and CEO at the American Public Power Association. Prior to that, she was president and CEO of the Utilities Technology Council, a global trade association representing electric, gas, and water utilities. Additionally, she has had an influential role throughout the US Government, focusing on energy and national security through the lens of public policy.

"We are excited and privileged to bring Joy Ditto on as a strategic advisor at Industrial Defender. Joy's unparalleled experience and recognition in the industry reinforces our commitment to addressing critical infrastructure needs and is a competitive advantage that ultimately benefits our current and future customers," said Jay Williams, CEO of Industrial Defender. "Joy has a distinct ability to connect the dots and adeptly navigate industry needs, policy subtleties, and legislative issues, transforming them into actionable strategies for securing our nation's critical infrastructure."

Joy Ditto said, "I'm delighted to join Industrial Defender as a strategic advisor and to be part of their essential mission in fortifying OT security and compliance for critical infrastructure, the very backbone of our society. Industrial Defender distinguishes itself as the industry leader in providing complete, trustworthy OT asset data and an unmatched understanding of the OT environment, which is paramount in today's threat landscape. Their impressive track record, combined with their depth of expertise, makes them an invaluable partner to industrial operators. I'm excited to collaborate and extend their reach within the industry."

Ditto, an authority on NERC CIP, has testified before the U.S. Senate and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Earlier this year, she served as a member of a Blue-Ribbon Panel formed by the Tennessee Valley Authority to help evaluate its response to the December 2022 Winter Storm Elliott and to recommend any areas of improvement. She has also served on the Department of Energy's Electricity Advisory Committee, is a past chair of the National Energy Resources Organization, and was a board member for both the Electrical Safety Foundation International and the Center for Energy Workforce Development. She also holds a TS/SCI level clearance.

To learn more about Joy Ditto please visit: https://joydittoconsulting.com/

Watch Industrial Defender's webinar featuring Joy Ditto on NERC CIP initiatives: https://www.industrialdefender.com/watch/watch-revisiting-the-fundamental-mission-of-nerc-cip

About Industrial Defender 
Industrial Defender is the single best source of OT asset data. For more than decade, Industrial Defender has been solving the challenge of safely collecting, monitoring, and managing OT asset data at scale, while providing cross-functional teams with a unified view of security. Our mission is to protect our customers' reputations and competitive edge as the cyber-physical landscape evolves. U.S. based and established in 2006, we have built a reputation as trusted cybersecurity and compliance partners to the largest industrial and critical infrastructure operators in the world. Learn more at www.industrialdefender.com.

