Industrial Defender Establishes IT-OT Integration Lab to Virtually Research, Develop and Evaluate ICS Cybersecurity Technologies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Defender, a pioneer in operational technology (OT) security, today announced the launch of their IT-OT Integration Lab. This lab will accelerate advancements in the industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity space by providing a real-world setting to experience new technologies virtually.

This IT-OT Integration Lab will be used to:

Research and develop emerging technologies and test cybersecurity integrations. Deliver rapid, realistic evaluations of the Automation Systems Manager® (ASM) and its partners at a lower cost than a traditional proof-of-concept (PoC). Provide hands-on, virtual experiences for those who want to learn how to apply cybersecurity fundamentals, as well as product trainings for the ASM.



"By virtualizing cybersecurity technology assessments, the IT-OT Integration Lab will allow our customers and partners to make strategic security decisions faster and at a lower cost. Our lab will also support important R&D efforts for both our product team and partners to bring innovative new solutions to market." -Jim Crowley, CEO at Industrial Defender

"The wide variety of IT and OT devices in the Integration Lab provides us with the real-world environment we need to consistently research, train and test our ML-powered cyber risk modeling algorithms for industrial control systems. We'll continue to work closely with Industrial Defender to deliver on our mission to build the global standard for industrial cyber risk quantification." -Jose Seara, CEO at DeNexus

"Evaluating our integration with Industrial Defender in the IT-OT Integration lab ensures we are delivering the best vulnerability management solution possible to empower those on the frontlines of industrial control system cybersecurity" - Michael Trautman, CTO & VP CyberSecurity at FoxGuard Solutions

"Waterfall Security Solutions is pleased to participate in Industrial Defender's IT-OT Integration Lab. The lab serves an important role, enabling manufacturing and critical infrastructure enterprises to experience virtually how Waterfall's hardware-enforced solution safely transmits industrial data from control systems to enterprise security teams in a real-world environment." - Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security Solutions

"We are excited to partner with Industrial Defender and contribute to their innovative IT-OT Integration Lab supporting asset owners and OEMs in the evaluation of new ICS cybersecurity technology. This valuable resource will play an important role in securing the supply chain for critical infrastructure, and we are pleased that the software security risk intelligence aDolus provides will further ensure a more secure supply chain." - Eric Byres, P.Eng, ISA Fellow, CEO at aDolus Technology Inc.

To learn more about the IT-OT Integration lab, visit https://www.industrialdefender.com/it-ot-integration-lab/ .

About Industrial Defender

Since 2006, Industrial Defender has been solving the challenge of safely collecting, monitoring, and managing OT asset data at scale, while providing cross-functional teams with a unified view of security. Their specialized solution is tailored to complex industrial control system environments by engineers with decades of hands-on OT experience. Easy integrations into the broader security and enterprise ecosystem empower IT teams with the same visibility, access, and situational awareness that they're accustomed to on corporate networks. Learn more at www.industrialdefender.com.

SOURCE Industrial Defender

Related Links

https://www.industrialdefender.com/

