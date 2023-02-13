Industrial Defender Launches 7.5 Platform: A Unified Source for Operational Asset Data

The latest platform from Industrial Defender enhances vulnerability management and enriches OT operational data.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Defender, the leading provider of cybersecurity solutions for industrial control systems (ICS), is excited to announce the launch of the Industrial Defender 7.5 platform. This latest version of the platform offers a range of new capabilities that enhance industrial control systems' protection against cyber threats and compliance with industry standards.

The Industrial Defender platform delivers comprehensive data for securing industrial systems. Providing deeper-level information about critical assets, Industrial Defender enables OT asset management, change and configuration management, vulnerability management, and policy compliance.

The Industrial Defender 7.5.0 platform includes several enhancements such as:

Enhanced vulnerability management features: Updates allow users to track progress of CVE mitigation efforts and integrate this into the compliance workflow.

Real-time detection and baselining of new network connections: Network service agent options are available for discovering new listening ports in real-time, which would otherwise go undetected through passive approaches. This enables comprehensive, detailed alerting and baselining of host entry points.

Collect data from hard-to-reach assets: New Windows portable data collector easily collects configuration data from hard-to-reach assets, (e.g. no network connectivity). This takes a system snapshot of any Windows host, without the need for an existing collector, allowing easy access to asset information from the centralized Industrial Defender management console.

New Local User Interface Option: A new user interface is now available at the local operational level for visibility into events on locally networked assets.

Usability enhancements: Current customers will also notice usability enhancements for ease of use, including bulk asset creation and configuration search screens.

"We are excited to launch the Industrial Defender 7.5 platform, which represents our continued dedication to providing our customers with the most comprehensive and accurate OT asset management solution," said Jay Williams, CEO of Industrial Defender. "With this new version, we aim to support our customers in achieving their security and compliance goals, deepening their understanding of their OT environments with a single source of all operational asset information. Continued enhancements in this latest release serve to protect our customers' reputations and competitive edge as the cyber-physical landscape continues to evolve."

