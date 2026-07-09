Industrial Defender Partners with COMPUTER 2000 Bulgaria to Expand OT Cybersecurity Access Across Southeastern Europe

Partnership Simplifies NIS2 Compliance for Essential OT Operators across region

SOFIA, Bulgaria, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Defender, a provider of operational technology (OT) cybersecurity and compliance solutions for critical infrastructure, today announced a distribution partnership with COMPUTER 2000 Bulgaria, a value-added distributor and the established leader in cybersecurity distribution across Southeastern Europe.

The partnership provides critical infrastructure operators across Bulgaria, Macedonia, Kosovo, Croatia, Serbia, Albania, Romania, Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic simple and affordable access to Industrial Defender's platform through Computer 2000's reseller network.

The timing addresses a clear regional need: as NIS2 transposition takes effect across the EU, energy, water, and manufacturing operators in the region face new compliance obligations.

"Operators across Southeastern Europe are being asked to meet NIS2 requirements, often without the OT-specific tools. COMPUTER 2000 Bulgaria's reach and reputation in this region make them the ideal partner to close that gap with our trusted, global OT cybersecurity platform," said Alex Bagwell, Chief Revenue Officer, Industrial Defender.

Industrial Defender's platform provides continuous OT asset visibility through active and passive collection via native industrial protocols through Purdue Level 1 and above, giving operators the real-time data needed to support NIS2 Article 21 risk management requirements and produce audit-ready compliance evidence.

"Industrial Defender is our premier choice for driving regional NIS2 compliance, delivering the unmatched OT asset visibility and automated reporting that critical infrastructure fundamentally requires," said Strahil Tanev, Chief Technology Officer, COMPUTER 2000 Bulgaria.

The companies will host a series of joint activities, including a partner onboarding workshop and a customer education event, hosted by COMPUTER 2000 and Industrial Defender in Sofia.

About Industrial Defender

Industrial Defender provides OT and ICS cybersecurity and compliance solutions for critical infrastructure operators, including electric utilities, oil & gas, chemical, water, and manufacturing organizations. The platform delivers continuous OT asset visibility, vulnerability management, and audit-ready compliance reporting across frameworks including NERC CIP, NIS2, IEC 62443, and NIST CSF.

About COMPUTER 2000 Bulgaria

COMPUTER 2000 Bulgaria is a value-added distributor of cybersecurity and data management solutions and a regional leader in cybersecurity distribution across Southeastern Europe, supporting a network of resellers across the region.

SOURCE Industrial Defender