Industrial Display Market: 44% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Driven by Growing Trend of BYOD - Technavio

The industrial display market covers the following areas:

Industrial Display Market - Market Dynamics

Major Driver

The key factor driving growth in the industrial display market is the growing trend of BYOD

The bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) policy involves the practice of allowing employees in an organization to use their own computers, smartphones, or other devices for work-related purposes. After the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, there has been a continuous rise in remote working worldwide, which is driving the convergence of existing BYOD trends and 5G network adoption into an IoT megatrend. These factors will propel the growth of the global industrial display market during the forecast period. Industrial professionals working in environments that are tough on phones, such as industrial plants or sites where phone breakages are common, who are compelled to decide on what mobile device to invest in, are now considering products that are designed to withstand rough treatment and harsh conditions. Therefore, with more people opting to buy such smartphones, the global industrial display market is expected to grow exponentially.

Major Challenges

The complications related to resistive touchscreens will be a major challenge for the industrial display market during the forecast period.

There are two types of touchscreen technologies available in the global industrial display market, namely resistive and capacitive touchscreens. Resistive touchscreens suffer from two major drawbacks, Poor calibration: Correct calibration allows the touchscreen technology to sense where the screen is being touched so that it can register and convey the command to the screen's response. If the screen loses or does not have proper calibration, it will not be able to provide the correct response. Sometimes the screen will not even be able to detect the touch. This invalidates the device's purpose for consumers. To fix this problem, the screen must be recalibrated. Dirt and damage: As touchscreens mostly come into contact with fingers or other materials, which may be exposed to foreign matter (contaminants) like dust, grease, and dirt, they are prone to get scratched or damaged. The complications in resistive touchscreens can hamper the growth of the global industrial display market.

To know more about the market dynamics - Request a FREE Sample Now!

Industrial Display Market - Companies Mentioned

The industrial display market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

AU Optronics Corp.

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

BOE Varitronix Ltd.

Hannstar Display Corp.

Japan Display Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

LITEMAX

Maple Systems Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Pepperl and Fuchs SE

Planar Systems Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Schneider Electric SE

Sharp Corp.

Siemens AG

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd.

Winmate Inc.

To know about the vendor offerings - Click Now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Industrial Display Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Industrial Display Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The submarine power cable market share is expected to increase by USD 1.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5%.

share is expected to increase by USD 1.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5%. The automation solutions market share in the oil and gas industry is expected to increase by USD 3.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74%.

Industrial Display Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.9 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advantech Co. Ltd., AU Optronics Corp., BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., BOE Varitronix Ltd., Hannstar Display Corp., Japan Display Inc., LG Electronics Inc., LITEMAX, Maple Systems Inc., Panasonic Corp., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, Planar Systems Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Samsung Electronics, Schneider Electric SE, Sharp Corp., Siemens AG, TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., and Winmate Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report, has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Industrials Market " Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Panel mount monitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Panel mount monitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Panel mount monitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Panel mount monitors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Panel mount monitors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Open frame displays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Open frame displays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Open frame displays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Open frame displays - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Open frame displays - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Rugged display - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Rugged display - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Rugged display - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Rugged display - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Rugged display - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Marine displays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Marine displays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Marine displays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Marine displays - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Marine displays - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Other types - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Other types - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Other types - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Other types - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Other types - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Advantech Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Japan Display Inc.

Exhibit 105: Japan Display Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Japan Display Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Japan Display Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Japan Display Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 109: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Maple Systems Inc.

Exhibit 114: Maple Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Maple Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Maple Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 117: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Panasonic Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Pepperl and Fuchs SE

Exhibit 122: Pepperl and Fuchs SE - Overview



Exhibit 123: Pepperl and Fuchs SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Pepperl and Fuchs SE - Key offerings

10.9 Planar Systems Inc.

Exhibit 125: Planar Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Planar Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Planar Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Samsung Electronics

Exhibit 128: Samsung Electronics - Overview



Exhibit 129: Samsung Electronics - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Samsung Electronics - Key news



Exhibit 131: Samsung Electronics - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Samsung Electronics - Segment focus

10.11 Sharp Corp.

Exhibit 133: Sharp Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Sharp Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Sharp Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Sharp Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Sharp Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Winmate Inc.

Exhibit 138: Winmate Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Winmate Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Winmate Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio