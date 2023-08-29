Industrial Dryers Market For Agricultural Products to grow by USD 168.28 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing the production of food products in dried forms drives the market - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

29 Aug, 2023, 00:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial dryers market for agricultural products is estimated to grow by USD 168.28 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. Increasing the production of food products in dried forms is a significant factor driving market growth. Drying food is a straightforward method for preservation, accomplished by reducing water content and thereby extending its shelf life. Additionally, the consumption of RTE foods is gaining traction among the global population as a prevalent trend in daily life. Evolving consumer lifestyles have led to time constraints for meal preparation, driving the request for conveniently available dried and pre-cooked meals. A wide array of items, ranging from fruits, vegetables, spices, grains, nuts, meat, fish, dairy products, tea, and coffee, to baby food, is offered in dried formats. Such factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request free sample report 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Dryers Market for Agricultural Products 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Dryers Market for Agricultural Products 2023-2027

Company offerings 

  • Andritz AG - The company offers industrial dryers for agricultural products such as BatchMAX series dryer.
  • Agridry Dryers Pty Ltd. - The company offers industrial dryers for agricultural products such as BatchMAX series dryer.
  • Buhler AG  - The company offers industrial dryers for agricultural products namely Eco Dry.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Customization options available as per your business needs
  • Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions Buy the report 

Market Dynamics 

Significant Trends

The increasing popularity of energy-efficient and cost-efficient dryers is an emerging trend shaping market growth. Within food processing facilities, the demand for energy-efficient dryers is on the rise. Companies are prioritizing the enhancement of economic and operational efficiency in food processing operations while concurrently curbing energy usage. Diverse manufacturers leverage cutting-edge technology to create dryers with minimal energy consumption. Consequently, these evolving trends drive the expansion of the industrial dryers market for agricultural products during the forecast period.

For more details understanding of Market Dynamics download Free Sample reports

Industrial Dryers Market for Agricultural Products 2023-2027: Segmentation

Industrial Dryers Market for Agricultural Products is segmented as below:

  • Type 
    • Hot Air-drying Equipment
    • Heated-surface Drying Equipment
    • Others
  • Application 
    • Vegetables
    • Fruits
    • Nuts
    • Others
  • Geography 
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • Middle East And Africa

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027)  – Download a Free Sample Report

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The agricultural harvester market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.05% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 22,511.7 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (combine harvesters and forage harvesters), type (four-wheel drive harvesters and two-wheel drive harvesters), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The farm labour shortage in the agriculture sector is the key factor driving the global agricultural harvester market growth.

The UK agricultural machinery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 568.16 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (land development and seedbed preparation, sowing and planting, harvesting and threshing, and others), and type (tractors, harvesting machinery, haying machinery, planting and fertilizing machinery, and others). One of the key factors driving the UK agricultural machinery market growth is the growing popularity of agriculture machinery rentals. 

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Apllication

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Adult Diapers Market in MEA to grow by USD 121.66 million from 2022 to 2027 | The growing awareness and adoption of adult diapers in developing countries to drive the market - Technavio

Implantable Loop Recorders Market to grow by USD 558.7 million from 2022 to 2027 | The growing geriatric population to boost the market - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.