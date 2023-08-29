Industrial Dryers Market For Agricultural Products to grow by USD 168.28 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing the production of food products in dried forms drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial dryers market for agricultural products is estimated to grow by USD 168.28 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. Increasing the production of food products in dried forms is a significant factor driving market growth. Drying food is a straightforward method for preservation, accomplished by reducing water content and thereby extending its shelf life. Additionally, the consumption of RTE foods is gaining traction among the global population as a prevalent trend in daily life. Evolving consumer lifestyles have led to time constraints for meal preparation, driving the request for conveniently available dried and pre-cooked meals. A wide array of items, ranging from fruits, vegetables, spices, grains, nuts, meat, fish, dairy products, tea, and coffee, to baby food, is offered in dried formats. Such factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request free sample report

Andritz AG - The company offers industrial dryers for agricultural products such as BatchMAX series dryer.

Agridry Dryers Pty Ltd. - The company offers industrial dryers for agricultural products such as BatchMAX series dryer.

Buhler AG - The company offers industrial dryers for agricultural products namely Eco Dry.

Market Dynamics

Significant Trends

The increasing popularity of energy-efficient and cost-efficient dryers is an emerging trend shaping market growth. Within food processing facilities, the demand for energy-efficient dryers is on the rise. Companies are prioritizing the enhancement of economic and operational efficiency in food processing operations while concurrently curbing energy usage. Diverse manufacturers leverage cutting-edge technology to create dryers with minimal energy consumption. Consequently, these evolving trends drive the expansion of the industrial dryers market for agricultural products during the forecast period.

Industrial Dryers Market for Agricultural Products 2023-2027: Segmentation

Industrial Dryers Market for Agricultural Products is segmented as below:

Type

Hot Air-drying Equipment



Heated-surface Drying Equipment



Others

Application

Vegetables



Fruits



Nuts



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

