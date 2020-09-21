Industrial Embedded Computing Pioneer WINSYSTEMS Names Bill Biancaniello New Chief Operating Officer Following Retirement of 30-Year Executive

"Bill Biancaniello is a solution-oriented visionary with the right skills at the right time," said founder, President and Chief Executive Officer Jerry Winfield. "He is an accomplished electronics manufacturing veteran who is well-grounded in technical engineering processes and a master of the strategic business disciplines needed to propel WINSYSTEMS to the next level. What's more, he possesses the curiosity and positive leadership approach that will enable our team to realize its potential."

Biancaniello's history of leading numerous organizations through growth spans privately owned startups to ­large multinational corporations with factories across the globe. He earned his Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Pittsburgh and his MBA in Operations Management from DePaul University.

Steering fast-track growth

Much of Biancaniello's early career was spent heading up manufacturing operations at Motorola and successor companies Rockwell and Alcatel. He directed operations of a $400 million Rockwell division that grew to $1.5 billion in value when acquired by Alcatel. In less than two years as General Manager of Operations for contract manufacturer Flextronics in Texas, he led the "greenfield" startup to a team of 2,000 employees generating $300 million in revenues per year.

From 2004-2008, Biancaniello steered Minneapolis-based Pentair Electronic Packaging from a $100 million division to $250 million, followed by growing several privately held entities in the electronics space. These included Product Support Services, Inc. (PSSI), a provider of service supply chain and reverse logistics, and Entegra Technologies, a startup, which developed and serviced rugged tablet computers. Biancaniello joins WINSYSTEMS with four years of recent experience in entrepreneurship and consulting.

"The scope and depth of Bill's expertise, reflected in the stellar performance of organizations ranging from entrepreneurial startups to global enterprises, made him the clear-cut choice to take the reins as our next COO," Winfield added. "We are excited about WINSYSTEMS' future as he builds on the solid foundation established over the last 38 years and leads us to new levels of achievement in the embedded computing industry."

Remaining future-focused

Company executives also spotted in Biancaniello an executive with the vision to identify evolving market needs and ensure WINSYSTEMS continues to deliver the innovative, well-engineered, highly reliable solutions and service that enable customers to excel in their markets.

This leadership transition comes one year after the North Texas company relocated to its spacious new global headquarters and manufacturing facilities supporting a fast-growing product portfolio. Alexander helmed this pivotal move, which represented WINSYSTEMS' most significant investment to date in its engineering, product development and manufacturing capabilities.

Even amid the current pandemic, what made the WINSYSTEMS opportunity especially appealing to Biancaniello is the company's reputation in the industry for great products, service and timely delivery.

"If COVID did anything, it made more people aware that 'Made in America' is going to be much more important going forward," Biancaniello said. "Not only do we have the products and the people to enable our customers' success, we are one of the few in the industry that designs and manufactures rugged embedded computing products here in the United States."

Location and quality count

He cites clear advantages in the company's ability to develop semi-custom and custom products, thanks to the high degree of quality and flexibility in its in-house operations. These are complemented by their 10-15-year product life cycles, capabilities for fanless operation at temperatures of -40°C to +85°C and ruggedized designs that withstand levels of shock and vibration common in challenging industrial and military environments.

Biancaniello also appreciates the unique environment and values of a strong employee-owned company. "I wanted to join a company that was on a mission to grow and has a culture where employees are respected and truly part of the family," he said.

ABOUT WINSYSTEMS

Founded in 1982, WINSYSTEMS, INC. designs and manufactures embedded single board computers (SBCs), industrial computers, I/O modules, and panel PCs that operate over extended temperatures. These highly reliable products are engineered for demanding requirements and harsh environments, including industrial IoT, industrial automation/control, transportation management, energy management, Mil-COTS, medical, digital signage and communications applications. WINSYSTEMS is certified to ISO 9001:2015.

For more information, contact Technical Sales Director George T. Hilliard at [email protected] or 817-274-7553, ext. 125. www.WINSYSTEMS.com

SOURCE WinSystems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.winsystems.com

