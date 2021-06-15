Industrial Emission Control Systems Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with Ducon and Durr AG | Technavio
Jun 15, 2021, 21:57 ET
NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Emission Control Systems Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.
The global industrial emission control systems market is expected to grow by USD 3.33 billion according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Analysis Report by End-user (Oil and gas, Power generation, Iron and steel, Cement, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.
https://www.technavio.com/report/report/industrial-emission-control-systems-market-industry-analysis
The industrial emission control systems market is driven by the growing GHG emissions from industries. In addition, the development of high-efficiency filters is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial emission control systems market.
Major Five Industrial Emission Control Systems Companies:
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
- CECO Environmental Corp.
- Ducon
- Durr AG
- Fujian Longking Co. Ltd.
Industrial Emission Control Systems Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Oil and gas - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power generation - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Iron and steel - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cement - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
