Industrial Enclosures Market Segmentation by End-user, Type and Geography, Key Drivers and Market Forecasts-Technavio

Jul 25, 2022, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Enclosures Market size in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry is expected to grow by USD 1.83 billion during the forecasted period. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the Industrial Enclosures Market will progress at a CAGR of 4.88%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Hubbell Inc., IMS Companies LLC , nVent Electric Plc, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Sanmina Corp., and Schneider Electric SE are some of the major market participants.
To help businesses improve their market position, the Industrial Enclosures Market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include:
- ABB Ltd.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG
- Hubbell Inc.
- nVent Electric Plc
- Sanmina Corp.
- Schneider Electric SE
- End User
- Process
- Discrete
- Type
- Metallic
- Non-metallic
- Geographic
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
APAC will account for 34% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for industrial enclosures are China and Japan. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Industrial enclosures market growth in APAC would be facilitated by rising investments in the oil and gas production industry to increase domestic production of natural gas and oil over the forecast period.
The growing use of electrical and electronic equipment in manufacturing processes is one of the major reasons fueling the market for industrial enclosures. Due to chronic power shortages, electricity has become a major concern for many companies, particularly in developing nations. As a result, end users use a variety of safety devices to safeguard industrial machinery such as motors, compressors, pumps, and fans. During the projected period, the market for industrial enclosures is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for safety devices.
One of the major issues impeding the expansion of the industrial enclosures market is the rising price competition brought on by unstable input costs. To lessen the effect of raw material price volatility on their businesses, many important vendors have long-term contracts with suppliers. Small vendors, however, lack such contracts, and as a result, their operations are impacted by changes in raw material prices.
|
Industrial Enclosures Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 1.83 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.57
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Hubbell Inc., nVent Electric Plc, Sanmina Corp., and Schneider Electric SE
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
