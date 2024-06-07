Industrial Enclosures Market size is set to grow by USD 2.39 million from 2024-2028, Increasing use of electrical and electronic equipment in manufacturing processes boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial enclosures market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.39 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 5.27% during the forecast period. Increasing use of electrical and electronic equipment in manufacturing processes is driving market growth, with a trend towards growth in the smart cities market. However, increasing price competition due to volatile input cost poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., AZZ Inc., BCH Electric Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Chatsworth Products Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, HTE Technologies, Hubbell Inc., IMS Companies LLC, Industrial Enclosure Corp., KDM Steel, Legrand, nVent Electric Plc, Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, ROLEC Gehause Systeme GmbH, Rose Systemtechnik GmbH, Sanmina Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and TAKACHI ELECTRONICS ENCLOSURE Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global industrial enclosures market 2024-2028

Industrial Enclosures Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.27% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2398.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., AZZ Inc., BCH Electric Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Chatsworth Products Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, HTE Technologies, Hubbell Inc., IMS Companies LLC, Industrial Enclosure Corp., KDM Steel, Legrand, nVent Electric Plc, Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, ROLEC Gehause Systeme GmbH, Rose Systemtechnik GmbH, Sanmina Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and TAKACHI ELECTRONICS ENCLOSURE Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The industrial enclosures market is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for advanced infrastructure in smart cities. These enclosures protect electrical and electronic devices, such as sensors and wireless networks, from environmental factors. New enclosure designs are being developed to accommodate the unique needs of smart city infrastructure, including extreme weather resistance, easy access for maintenance, and integrated power and cooling solutions. This trend is expected to continue driving market growth during the forecast period.

The Industrial Enclosures market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for protective casings in various industries. According to recent reports, the market is seeing an uptick in demand for enclosures in sectors like automation, power, and renewable energy. The use of advanced materials like composites and alloys is also on the rise, as they offer superior protection against harsh environments.

Additionally, the trend towards miniaturization is leading to the development of smaller, more compact enclosures. The market is expected to continue growing, as industries seek to improve efficiency and productivity through the use of advanced technology and robust protective casings.

Market Challenges

The industrial enclosures market is influenced by the cost of raw materials, particularly steel, rigid plastics, and aluminum. Price fluctuations in these materials directly impact fabrication costs, accounting for 65%-70% of the overall cost. In 2020, a 3.48% reduction in steel production in China is anticipated to create supply shortages, potentially increasing prices.

is anticipated to create supply shortages, potentially increasing prices. Long-term contracts between major vendors and suppliers help mitigate these price fluctuations, but smaller vendors lack this financial resource. Consequently, raw material price instability may negatively impact the industrial enclosures market during the forecast period.

The Industrial Enclosures Market faces several challenges in the procurement and production process. The key components, such as aluminum, cabinetry, controls, conveys, electric, fabricators, materials, panels, power, and sourcing, require careful consideration. The supply chain involves numerous players, including manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers. Ensuring quality and timely delivery is crucial.

Additionally, the increasing complexity of enclosures, driven by technology advancements, adds to the challenge. Procurement of advanced materials like composites and complex shapes can be difficult. The cost pressure and the need for customization further complicate matters. Overall, the Industrial Enclosures Market demands effective supply chain management and continuous innovation to meet the evolving needs of industries.

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Process

1.2 Discrete Type 2.1 Metallic

2.2 Non-metallic Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Process- The industrial enclosures market continues to grow, driven by increasing demand for protective housing solutions in various industries. These enclosures shield equipment from harsh environments, ensuring optimal performance and longevity. Key industries, such as manufacturing, oil and gas, and renewable energy, are major contributors to this market's expansion. As technology advances, enclosures are becoming more compact and customizable, catering to diverse application requirements. Overall, the industrial enclosures market is a vital component in industrial automation and process control systems.

Research Analysis

The Industrial Enclosures Market encompasses the production and distribution of protective housing solutions for workforce safety in energy-intensive industries. These enclosures adhere to stringent safety standards, safeguarding electrical components in various applications. Key product offerings include electrical enclosures, protective battery enclosures, and enclosures for electronic equipment. Global energy consumption in fossil fuel and nuclear energy sectors necessitates the use of robust enclosures to ensure non-hazardous conditions for personnel.

Alternative energy sources, such as solar and wind energy, also require protective enclosures for their electrical components. Seismic protection is a crucial consideration in the design of these enclosures, ensuring uninterrupted operation during natural disasters. Components such as distribution boards, contactors, control panels, and switches are housed within industrial enclosures to prevent electrical shock and maintain standard operating procedures. The market continues to evolve, addressing the growing demand for pollution-free renewable energy sources and adhering to evolving safety regulations.

Market Research Overview

The Industrial Enclosures Market encompasses the production and distribution of protective structures used in various industries. These enclosures shield industrial equipment from harsh environmental conditions, ensuring their optimal performance and longevity. Materials such as aluminum, stainless steel, and fiberglass are commonly used in their construction due to their durability and resistance to corrosion.

The market caters to diverse sectors, including automotive, oil and gas, power generation, and manufacturing, among others. Enclosures come in various sizes and configurations, including NEMA rated, IP rated, and explosion-proof, to accommodate different applications and industries. The market is driven by factors such as increasing automation in industries, growing demand for energy efficiency, and the need for enhanced safety and security.

