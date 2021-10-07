Industrial Enclosures Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.88% | Analysing Growth in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry |17000 + Technavio Reports

To Uncover More Insightful Information- Download a FREE sample report now!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing use of electrical and electronic equipment in manufacturing processes, stringent standards for enclosure design, and the increased adoption of automation and communication technologies. However, the increasing price competition due to volatile input costs is hindering market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Hubbell Inc., nVent Electric Plc, Sanmina Corp., and Schneider Electric SE, etc.

Competitive Analysis

The industrial enclosures market report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified as segments - Process and Discrete.

By Type, the market is classified as - Metallic and Non-metallic.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America.

Industrial Enclosures Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Hubbell Inc., nVent Electric Plc, Sanmina Corp., and Schneider Electric SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

