Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market to increase by USD 2.80 billion during 2023-2028; Increasing number of regulations to use energy-efficient equipment to drive growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial energy efficiency services market size is expected to grow by USD 2.80 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Service (Energy auditing and consulting, Monitoring and verification, and Product and system optimization), End-user (Oil and gas, Power, Petrochemicals and chemicals, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market 2024-2028

The increasing number of regulations to use energy-efficient equipment drives market growth. The growing need for power and the shortage of electricity continuously compels the governments of various countries. This helps to focus on the efficient utilization of electricity to achieve sustainable economic growth. Furthermore, the increasing focus on energy audits and the use of energy management systems in industrial premises have provided high growth opportunities for ESCOs, which will have a positive impact on the global industrial energy efficiency services market.

Key Higlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the industrial energy efficiency services market: Ameresco Inc., CoolPlanet Ltd., DNV Group AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Econoler Inc., Electricite de France SA, Enel Spa, ENGIE SA , GE GETEC Holding GmbH, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., John Wood Group PLC, Johnson Controls International Plc, Ramboll Group AS, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SGS SA, Siemens AG, TotalEnergies SE, and Veolia Environnement SA

Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 4.35% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The increasing market consolidation activities are emerging market trends.

are emerging market trends. The industrial segment witnessed substantial growth in 2020 and the increasing government regulations and the focus on optimizing energy efficiency.

This has increased the demand for energy efficiency solutions in the industrial sector.

Furthermore, ESCOs are trying to acquire other EPC players in different regions to increase their geographical reach.

Challenge

The challenges in implementation and deployment impede market growth.

impede market growth. There is a difficulty in implementing the energy-efficient services model across end-user industries.

For example, evaluating the total energy savings often demands the deployment of advanced IoT devices and equipment for tracking energy consumption and utilization patterns.

Such data is further used by the service providers for setting the energy tariff and suggesting energy management techniques.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

Keg Segments:

The energy auditing and consulting segment will be significant during the forecast period. The energy management contractors monitor and analyze the data from major energy-consuming devices and plan strategies accordingly to reduce the overall energy consumption from the manufacturing setups. Furthermore, the government regulations on the industrial premises to follow energy audits have provided high growth opportunities for ESCOs. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.47% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Service

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

