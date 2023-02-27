Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Global Market Report 2023: Efforts to Curb Carbon Emissions Provides Regulatory Driven Stability to IEMS Deployments

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Market to Reach $59.4 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) estimated at US$25.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.5% CAGR and reach US$35.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 11.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR

The Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 10.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia's war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Short-Term Double Trouble for Environmental Technologies

A Crashing Economy Creates Financial Chaos that Challenges Continued Investments in Energy Efficiency Technologies

Widening Government Fiscal Deficits & Growing Business Losses Throws IEMS On the Chopping Block

Liquidity Crisis Triggered by the Virus Led Recession Erodes Investments in Climate Change Strategies

Staying On Course with Environmental Goals in the Time of COVID-19 Remains a Challenge

In a Biggest Setback Ever for the Environment, Misguided Government COVID-19 Response of Bailing Out Polluting Industries & Rolling Back Emission Standards Threatens to Worsen Climate Change Risks

Different Forms of Support Offered by Major Economies to Polluting Sectors

COVID-19 Induced Reduction in Emissions as a Result of Lockdowns & Lower Industrial Output Was Just a Temporary Distraction, Masking the Brewing of a More Polluted Future

Lower CO2 Emissions in 2020 is No Reason to Cheer

Falling Demand for Electronics Ravages the Electronics End-Use Industry

Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Shrinking Disposable Incomes Impact Consumer Demand for Electronics & Prospects for IEMS in this Sector: Global 1Q Sell-In Shipments of Electronic Products Estimated in Jan 2020 Vs March 2020 (In Million Units)

Vs (In Million Units) Plummeting Automobile Sales & Production Plant Closures Impacts IEMS Deployment in Auto Plants

Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

Caught in the COVID-19 Storm Troubled & Distressed Oil & Gas Companies Slash CAPEX, Disrupting Opportunities for IEMS

CAPEX Cuts in the O&G Industry Puts Investments on IEMS Into the Back Burner: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

A Slumping Manufacturing Industry Creates a Bleak Outlook for IEMS

Manufacturing Industry Bites the Dust Severing Business as Usual Opportunities for IEMS in this Sector

Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered Business Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points

Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Bring Energy Efficiency Back Into the Spotlight

Primary Energy Demand Slumps in the Year 2020 as COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc On Business-As-Usual Business Environment: % Change in Global Primary Energy Demand by Energy Type 2019 Vs 2020

Global Energy Production by Energy Source (2030 & 2040): Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share for Petroleum, Nuclear, Natural Gas, Coal and Renewables

Unforgivable Levels of Energy Wastes Brings Power Monitoring Into the Spotlight as the First Step Towards Achieving Energy Efficiency

The World is Wasting More Energy than It Uses Even as Global Leaders Strategize to Reduce Carbon Emissions & Climate Change. The Time is Now Right for Energy Efficiency Solutions: Energy Use Efficiency & Wastages in the U.S. (In Quadrillion British Thermal Units)

Tighter & Stricter Regulations Post COVID-19 Will Be Essential to Curb Carbon Emissions, Providing Regulatory Driven Stability to IEMS Deployments

Energy Intensive Industries Are Important Consumer Clusters for IEMS

Manufacturing Systems Operation and Maintenance Optimization through EMS

Digital Technology in Manufacturing

Energy Management in Housing and Hotel Industry

Commercial Real Estate Energy Management: Latest Technology Trends

Focus on Using Potential of Energy Management

The Journey Towards a Sustainable Future Begins With Automation in Energy Intensive Industries

Automation in the Absence of IEMS. Can It Guarantee Energy Efficiency?

SCADA: A Key IEMS Technology Poised for Robust Long-Term Growth

The Time is Ripe for Leveraging IoT for Smart Energy Management

Ability of IoT Powered Energy Management Systems to Predict Consumption & Spending Spurs Interest in the Technology: Global Industrial IoT Market (In US$ Billion)

Despite Technology Innovations & Falling Costs of Renewables, Energy Prices Continues to Rise, Strengthening the Business Case for IEMS

Rising Electricity Prices Amid a Tough Economic & Business Climate Step Up the Pressure to Achieve Energy Savings Via Efficiency Improvements: Global Electricity Prices (In US$ Per Kilowatt Hour) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022 by Country

Post COVID-19 Emphasis on Building Smart Cities, Will Widen the Role of Energy Management Systems in Smart Grids

the Role of Energy Management Systems in Smart Grids COVID-19 Highlights the Value of Smart Cities During Times of Crisis

Utilities to Increasingly Deploy Smart Electricity Meters

Here's How Role of IEMS Becomes Gets Bigger

Intelligent Data Feedback Offered by Smart Meters to Remote Centers to Benefit Deployment of More Proactive Energy Management Systems: Global Market for Smart Electricity Meters (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2027 by Geographic Region/Country

Pandemic Induced Digital Transformation to Drive the Popularity of Cloud-Based Energy Management Systems (IEMaaS)

At a Time When Automation & Remote Enablement Are Becoming Vital Platforms for Supporting a Digital Workforce, Cloud Based Energy Management is Growing Strong

Standardized & Certified IEMS Key to Realizing Multifarious Energy-related & Non-energy Benefits

