INDUSTRIAL ENERGY USERS-OHIO ADOPTING NEW NAME: OHIO ENERGY LEADERSHIP COUNCIL

Trade Organization's New Brand and Logo Reflect Energy Industry's Evolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Energy Users–Ohio, the 30-year-old trade organization for energy-intensive manufacturing, industrial, institutional, information technology and business customers, unveiled a new name and logo at the 27th Annual Ohio Energy Savings & Management Conference: Ohio Energy Leadership Council (OELC).

"Our new name, logo and tagline reflect the exciting evolution our organization has undertaken over the past few years," said Renee Rambo, the organization's chairperson. "Our new name better aligns with our diverse membership, and our new tagline describes our refined mission: The premier advocate and resource for Ohio's largest energy users."

David F. Proaño, Partner at the BakerHostetler law firm and OELC's new regulatory counsel, noted that while industrial energy users remain founding members, "the organization and its mission has moved beyond the industrial sector and now includes energy leaders in manufacturing, education, information technology, and the retail industry representing a diverse cross section of energy interests in Ohio and around the nation."

The Ohio Energy Leadership Council includes members specializing in:

Operating large data processing centers.

Powering the campuses of large educational institutions and commercial businesses.

Refining petroleum into essential products used in modern society.

Fueling the recycling industry, including scrap steel and more.

Processing chemicals for the agriculture, food and pharmaceutical industries.

Producing specialty metals and alloys.

"The diversity of energy users within our organization is one of our superpowers," Rambo said. "We're proud of our past and what we've built, and we're even more excited for our future."

About Ohio Energy Leadership Council: OELC is a group of energy-intensive manufacturing, industrial, institutional, information technology and business customers that are proven leaders in energy markets in Ohio and across the country. As major contributors to Ohio's economy, OELC's members have utilized their energy expertise to advocate for fair and transparent energy rates, promote reliable and reasonable utility service, and help other businesses benefit from opportunities in the energy markets.

SOURCE Ohio Energy Leadership Council