Industrial Engines Rev Up in West Tennessee and North Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Energy Solutions, a division of Thompson Machinery, is expanding its team in Memphis to develop customized packaged solutions for industrial engines. These industrial engines are used for a variety of applications, from rock crushing equipment to irrigation pumps. The market includes a broad array of categories that cover any off-road engine application. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) depend on a healthy supply chain of industrial engines, parts and components, engineering services, and a strong workforce to be successful. Many OEMs select Caterpillar engines and the worldwide Cat dealer network, including Thompson Energy Solutions, to ensure their products' longevity and high performance in harsh environments.

"West Tennessee is the perfect logistics corridor for design and distribution, especially for OEMs interested in relocating to the Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee area," states Jack McCown, Power Systems Sales Manager at Thompson. "Additionally, the Golden Triangle between Columbus, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi, as well as the greater Tupelo area and the Delta, present OEM's seeking relocation with attractive options for an excellent workforce, logistics capabilities for just-in-time manufacturing and distribution. With supply chain restraints and workforce challenges of recent years, it makes sense for OEMs to be located closer to their suppliers, customer base, and commerce corridors," explains McCown.

Thompson recently welcomed Jonathan Gwaltney to the team as the new Industrial Engines Sales Manager. A mechanical engineering graduate from Union University with over 10 years of industry experience, including serving as a Senior R&D Engineer for a global electrification and automation company, Jonathan brings a wealth of experience in design, product engineering, and project management to the team.

About Thompson Energy Solutions

Thompson Energy Solutions provides engineering and design services and builds custom power packages with Cat engines. Additionally, Thompson sells and services Cat Electric Power generation products, including Cat gensets, automatic transfer switches, switchgear and paralleling controls, microgrid controllers, solar, and energy storage solutions.

Learn more about Thompson Energy Solutions, its product line, and services by visiting: www.ThompsonEnergySolutions.com

