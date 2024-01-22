Industrial Engines Rev Up in West Tennessee and North Mississippi

News provided by

Thompson Energy Solutions

22 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Energy Solutions, a division of Thompson Machinery, is expanding its team in Memphis to develop customized packaged solutions for industrial engines. These industrial engines are used for a variety of applications, from rock crushing equipment to irrigation pumps. The market includes a broad array of categories that cover any off-road engine application. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) depend on a healthy supply chain of industrial engines, parts and components, engineering services, and a strong workforce to be successful. Many OEMs select Caterpillar engines and the worldwide Cat dealer network, including Thompson Energy Solutions, to ensure their products' longevity and high performance in harsh environments.

"West Tennessee is the perfect logistics corridor for design and distribution, especially for OEMs interested in relocating to the Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee area," states Jack McCown, Power Systems Sales Manager at Thompson. "Additionally, the Golden Triangle between Columbus, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi, as well as the greater Tupelo area and the Delta, present OEM's seeking relocation with attractive options for an excellent workforce, logistics capabilities for just-in-time manufacturing and distribution. With supply chain restraints and workforce challenges of recent years, it makes sense for OEMs to be located closer to their suppliers, customer base, and commerce corridors," explains McCown.

Thompson recently welcomed Jonathan Gwaltney to the team as the new Industrial Engines Sales Manager. A mechanical engineering graduate from Union University with over 10 years of industry experience, including serving as a Senior R&D Engineer for a global electrification and automation company, Jonathan brings a wealth of experience in design, product engineering, and project management to the team.

About Thompson Energy Solutions

Thompson Energy Solutions provides engineering and design services and builds custom power packages with Cat engines. Additionally, Thompson sells and services Cat Electric Power generation products, including Cat gensets, automatic transfer switches, switchgear and paralleling controls, microgrid controllers, solar, and energy storage solutions.

Learn more about Thompson Energy Solutions, its product line, and services by visiting: www.ThompsonEnergySolutions.com

For more information about this press release contact:

Brette Shelley
Director of Marketing
Thompson Machinery Commerce Corporation
615-259-5827
[email protected]

SOURCE Thompson Energy Solutions

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.