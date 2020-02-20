Industrial enterprises in Weifang, Shandong resume work and production while fighting epidemic

According to the website of Weifang Industrial and Information Technology Bureau, the municipal government of Weifang strictly implements national, provincial, and municipal policies and promotes the resumption of work and production of industrial enterprises. The government provides 100 key enterprises with "one-on-one" contact services, supervises and guides them in epidemic prevention, keeps updated about the production and operation of the enterprises in a timely manner, and coordinates and solves related problems. Its goal is to ensure early resumption of work and production at the enterprises and to provide supplies and support for epidemic prevention and control. For example, Weichai Group, while ensuring epidemic prevention and control, had gradually resumed normal production by the end of January, being one of the first to do so in Shandong.

Image Attachments Links:



Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=358010

Caption: On February 11, at Futian Shandong Multifunctional Vehicle Factory in Weifang, the staff were testing and debugging the negative pressure ambulances that would be sent to Wuhan, Hubei for first-line epidemic control. The factory organized employees to return to their posts on the first day of the Chinese New Year to resume production and work overtime to increase the capacity.

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=358016

Caption: On February 11, workers were working in a punching and welding workshop of an automobile manufacturer in Qingzhou, Weifang.

SOURCE The Website of Weifang Industrial and Information Technology Bureau