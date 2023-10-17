Industrial Enzymes Market size to increase by USD 2.19 billion between 2022 to 2027 | Amano Enzyme Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Aumgene Biosciences, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial enzymes market size is expected to grow by USD 2.19 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for food enzymes is notably driving the industrial enzymes market. However, factors such as various regulatory constraints on the use of industrial enzymes for different markets may impede market growth. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

The market is segmented by Application (Food and beverage, Detergents, Animal feed, Biofuel, and Others), source (microorganisms, animals, and plants), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the industrial enzymes market, including Amano Enzyme Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Aumgene Biosciences, BASF SE, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Codexis Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Enzymatic Deinking Technologies LLC, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Nature BioScience Pvt. Ltd., Neogen Corp., Novozymes AS, Novus International Inc., The Soufflet Group, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd. - The company offers industrial enzymes such as Xylanase XM308, Alpha-amylase HA580LFG, Alpha-amylase LIQMEI FD, Alpha-amylase HA 450LFG, Alpha-amylase HA 360LFG, and Glucoamylase SUPERMEI FD.

The market share growth of the food and beverage segment will be significant during the forecast period. Industrial enzymes are used in various food industries to increase production efficiency and provide quality products. It also helps provide consumers with environmentally friendly products by reducing their consumption of energy, water, and raw materials. In addition, these enzymes are also used to extract fruit and vegetable juices in the food and beverage sector.

APAC will contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the industrial enzymes market in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the increased use of phytase by high dosing and increased investment in better-performing enzymes to enhance the potential of feed enzymes.

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial enzymes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial enzymes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial enzymes market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of industrial enzymes market companies

