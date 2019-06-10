Industrial Enzymes Market to Attain Revenue of US$12.84 Bn by 2025 - TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial enzymes market is extensively competitive and fragmented, reflects an upcoming Transparency Market Research (TMR) report. There are several players in the market including medium and small-sized companies. Prominent players in the market are broadening their market share by entering into partnerships, merger and acquisitions to capture the competitive edge in the global industrial enzymes market. Some of these leading players include E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Novus International Inc., Associated British Foods (ABF) Plc. Koninklijke DSM N.V., and AB Enzymes GmbH. These players intend to provide better and improved products by using latest technologies to upgrade their product base.

Industrial enzymes are mainly used in the production of biofuels. An increasing government's support for biofuel due to depleting fossil fuels are expected to surge the demand for industrial enzymes market. The global industrial enzymes market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025. Previously, in 2016, the global enzymes market was valued at US$6.06 bn and it is expected to reach at an estimated value of US$12.84 bn by the end of 2025.

Request a Sample of Global Industrial Enzymes Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2951

On the basis of geography, the market is currently largely dominated by North America. However, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global industrial enzymes market during the forecast period. The growth in this region is attributable to an ever increasing population, coupled with fast changing lifestyles. On the basis of applications, the global industrial enzymes market is segmented into food and beverages, personal and household care, animal feed, bioenergy, and others. Of these, the food and beverages segment is expected to dominate the global industrial enzymes market during the forecast period.

Request For Multiple Chapters: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=MC&rep_id=2951

Increasing Demand for Food and Beverages to Boost Industrial Enzymes Market

The demand for food and beverages has been growing continuously due to rising population across the globe. Increasing demand for food and beverages surges the demand for industrial enzymes usage in making of bakery product, fruit juices, cheese making, and wine making. Moreover, animal feed industry is also increasing the demand for industrial enzymes. Hence, the global industrial enzymes market is expected to expand in the upcoming years.

Additionally, the industrial enzymes can be used in skin care products such as skin repair creams and whiteners, etc. They are also used in personal care products such as mouthwash, toothpastes, etc. Further, industrial enzymes play a role in pharmaceutical products as well. They are used in pharmaceutical sector to produce cost effective products. Thus, the global industrial enzymes market is projected to expand substantially in the upcoming years.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=2951

Changing Lifestyle to Augment Global Industrial Enzymes Market

Rapid urbanization has led to a change in standard of living owing to adoption of certain eating habits and personal care. This increases the demand for industrial enzymes, consequently paving a way for the market to grow during the forecast period.

However, lack of clarity on patent protection laws may hinder the global industrial enzymes market's growth. Also, industrial enzymes can perform only at a certain temperature and pH level. Strict regulations pertaining to use of industrial enzymes may hamper the growth of the global industrial enzymes market during the forecast period.

Nonetheless, despite the restraints, the demand for the industrial enzymes is expected to increase due rising disposable income among consumers. Therefore, the global industrial enzymes market is anticipated to perform well and witness a substantial growth in the upcoming years.

Browse Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/industrial-enzymes-market.htm

This review is based upon the TMR report titled, "Industrial Enzymes Market (Type - Carbohydrases, Proteases, Polymerases & Nucleases, Lipase, and Phytase; Application - Food and Beverages, Personal and Household Care, Animal Feeds, and Bio-energy)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025."

The global industrial enzymes market is segmented into:

Product

Carbohydrases

Proteases

Polymerases & Nucleases

Lipase

Phytase

Application

Food and Beverages

Personal

Household Care

Animal Feeds

Bio-energy

Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Browse Chemicals and Materials Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Textile Enzymes Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/textile-enzymes-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/textile-enzymes-market.html Animal Feed Enzymes Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/animal-feed-enzymes.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/animal-feed-enzymes.html Specialty Enzymes Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/specialty-enzymes-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/specialty-enzymes-market.html Biofuel Enzymes Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biofuel-enzymes-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street

Suite 700

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.europlat.org/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research