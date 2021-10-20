Industrial Enzymes Market to Grow by USD 1.94 Billion | Market Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Opportunities | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The increasing demand for food enzymes, increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products, and surging increase in production of biofuel are some of the primary factors boosting the market growth. However, factors such as complex production processes, safety concerns related to the use of industrial enzymes, and various regulatory constraints on the use of industrial enzymes for different markets will hamper the industrial enzymes market growth.

Industrial Enzymes Market: Application Landscape

By Application, the industrial enzymes market is segmented into food and beverage, detergents, animal feed, bio fuel, and others. The food and beverage led the market during 2020 and will continue to dominate the market growth during the forecast period.

Industrial Enzymes Market: Geographic Landscape

In terms of geography, North America will account for 34% of the market's overall growth. The US will emerge as the key revenue-generating economy for this market.

Companies Covered:

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Associated British Foods Plc

Aumgene Biosciences

BASF SE

Chr. Hansen Holding AS

Codexis Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Novozymes AS

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Industrial Enzymes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.45 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amano Enzyme Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Aumgene Biosciences, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Codexis Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Novozymes AS, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

