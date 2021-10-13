Industrial Ethernet Cables Market to Record 1.17 Bn growth between 2021 and 2025 | Technavio

The industrial ethernet cables market is set to grow by USD 1.17 billion during 2021-2025, accelerating at a CAGR of over 16%.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the growing benefits of industrial ethernet and the replacement of Fieldbus with industrial ethernet will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the growing preference for wireless communication will restrict the market growth.

The rising popularity of ethernet among machine and robot OEMs is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the threat of cyberattacks will be hindering their growth.

Company Profiles

The industrial ethernet cables market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Alpha Wire Inc., Anixter International Inc., Belden Inc., HELUKABEL Romania Srl, Hitachi Ltd., Murrelektronik GmbH, Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG.

Competitive Analysis

The industrial ethernet cables market report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into discrete industries and process industries. The market witnessed maximum demand for industrial ethernet cables from discrete industries in 2020.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 16% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.20 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alpha Wire Inc., Anixter International Inc., Belden Inc., HELUKABEL Romania Srl, Hitachi Ltd., Murrelektronik GmbH, Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

