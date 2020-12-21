Industrial Fabric Market worth $162.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Industrial Fabric Market by Fiber Type (Polyamide, Polyester, Aramid, Composite, and Others), Applications (Conveyor Belt, Transmission Belt, Protective Apparel, Automotive Carpet, Flame Resistance Apparel, and Others) , Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Industrial Fabric Market size is expected to grow from USD 108.3 billion in 2020 to USD 162.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Industrial fabric is extensively being used in the manufacturing of protective apparel for the chemical, sports, medical, and other end-use industries. The increasing demand for automotive vehicles supports the demand for industrial fabric in automotive carpet applications.

Polyeaster fiber-baes industrial fabric comprise a major share of the industrial fabric market in terms of value and volume.

The polyester resin-based industrial fabric s accounted for a larger share in the industrial fabric market. Polyester resins are less expensive and possess properties such as good corrosion resistance, fast curing, durability, tolerance to temperature, and low thermal expansion. The automotive industry is one of the major consumers of polyester industrial fabric as this fabric offers good UV and abrasion resistance, good tearing strength, and ease of cleaning. Toray, W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG, and Johns Manville are some of the prominent polyester industrial fabric manufacturers.

The COVID-19 has resulted in reduced demand for vehicles in 2020. This has led to a temporary shutdown of various automobile manufacturing plants of Nissan, Volkswagen, and Ford. These factors are expected to reduce the demand for industrial fabric in automotive applications. Post-pandemic, the demand for polyester industrial fabric is expected to recover as industrial activities across the globe are expected to start, which will increase the consumption of polyester fabric.

The automotive carpet accounts for the largest market share in the global industrial fabric market during the forecast period in terms of value and volume.

Automotive carpet is the largest application of industrial fabric. Polyester is a major fiber used in the production of automotive carpets. Industrial fabric offers excellent durability, high abrasion resistance, quick dyeing, and stain resistance. Some of the prominent automotive manufacturers such as Nissan, Toyota, and Lexus use automotive carpet manufactured by DowDuPont under the brand Sorona. The demand for industrial fabrics from automotive carpet applications is expected to decline in 2020 due to lower sales of new vehicles in the first half of 2020. Also, major manufacturers temporarily closed their plants during the lockdown. The demand is expected to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

APAC is expected to account for the largest market share in the industrial fabric market during the forecast period.

APAC accounts for the biggest share of the global industrial fabric market. The Protective Apparel and automotive carpet application holds are major consumers in the region. The region is home to some of the major composite manufacturers such as ACP Composites and Owens Corning. Moreover, the China is a manufacturing hub of various commercial, military, private aircraft and one of the major automobilemanufacturers. Europe is the second major consumer of industrial fabric s. Marine, wind energy, and transportation are the major industries fueling the growth of the industrial fabric market in this region.

However, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected the demand for industrial fabric s in the region. On the positive side, support packages offered by governments of various countries will help to maintain the liquidity in industrial fabric market. Such initiatives coupled with recovery in the application industries will increase the demand for industrial fabric in North America.

The key players in the industrial fabric market include Forbo International SA (Switzerland), Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Habasit AG (Switzerland), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), and ContiTech AG (Germany) are a few of the key players in the industrial fabric market. Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc. (France), W. Barnet GmbH & Co. Kg (US), Dupont (US), Johns Manville (India), Fitesa S.A. (Brazil), and G.R. Henderson Co. Textiles Ltd. (UK), and among others. These companies are involved in adopting various inorganic and organic strategies to increase their foothold in the composites market. These players have taken different organic and inorganic developmental strategies over the past five years.

