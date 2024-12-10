Industrial Filters Market to Be Worth $53.4 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

News provided byMeticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
Dec 10, 2024, 11:37 ET
REDDING, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled 'Industrial Filters Market by Type (Air, Liquid, Gas), Material (Fiberglass, Metal, Ceramic), Product (Cartridge, Drum, HEPA, ULPA, Electrostatic, Panel), Industry (Pharmaceutical, Power Generation) - Global Forecast to 2031.
The industrial filters market is projected to reach $53.4 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2024–2031.
Industrial filters are devices or systems used to remove impurities, contaminants, or particles from air, liquids, or gases in various industrial processes. They play a crucial role in maintaining product quality, protecting equipment, ensuring the health and safety of workers, and meeting environmental regulations.
The growth of the industrial filters market is primarily driven by the growth in manufacturing activities and industrialization, increasing government regulations related to air and water quality, and growing concerns over water scarcity and pollution. However, the high initial costs of advanced filtration systems may restrain the market's growth.
Additionally, the rising demand for high-temperature filters and the expansion of the oil and gas industry are expected to create growth opportunities for stakeholders in this market. However, high maintenance and operational costs are significant challenges affecting the market's growth. Furthermore, the integration of smart technologies for monitoring and controlling filtration processes, along with the increasing demand for HEPA and ULPA filters, are key trends in this market.
The industrial filters market is segmented based on by type (air filters, liquid filters, gas filters), material (cellulose, synthetic fibers, activated carbon, fiberglass, metal, ceramic, composites), product (drum filters, depth filters, cartridge filters, HEPA filters, ULPA filters, electrostatic filters, hydraulic filters, panel filters, baskets filters, membrane filters, pressure filters, and other products), end-use industry (oil & gas, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, food & beverage, power generation, chemicals & petrochemicals, automotive, electronics & semiconductor, metals & mining, and other end-use industries). The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the industrial filters market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Based on type, the liquid filters segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for clean water and wastewater treatment, rising industrial automation and process optimization, increased use of membrane filtration systems, and advancements in filter technology are expected to support the segment's growth.
Based on material, the synthetic fibers segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for synthetic fibers in heavy-duty industrial filtration applications, the rising need for efficient filtration systems, and the integration of sensors and smart technologies with synthetic fiber filters are expected to drive the segment's growth.
Based on product, the cartridge filters segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing use of cartridge filters in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and chemicals, the integration of IoT-enabled sensors and monitoring systems into cartridge filters, and the increasing need for efficient filtration solutions are expected to support the segment's growth.
Based on end-use industry, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for high-purity, contaminant-free products, the increasing need for high-temperature filters, and the rising demand for sterile filtration in biopharmaceutical production are expected to drive the segment's growth.
Based on geography, the market in Asia-Pacific is slated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is driven by factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization, increasing demand for clean water, growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, rising demand for air and liquid filters, and the presence of key market players. Additionally, the development and integration of new filter technologies, infrastructural growth in APAC (especially in China, South Korea, Japan, and India), the rapid expansion of regional economies, technological advancements, implantation of water and wastewater treatment projects, and increasing investment by market players contribute to the market's growth in the region.
The key players operating in the industrial filters market are MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), Donaldson Company, Inc. (U.S.), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (U.S.), Pall Corporation (U.S.), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), EFC Filtration B.V. (Netherlands), Ahlstrom (Finland), Air Filters, Inc. (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Cummins Inc. (U.S.), Fleetlife Inc. (U.S.), HYDAC International GmbH (Germany), Lydall, Inc. (U.S.), Lenntechs B.V. (Netherlands), and Mott Corporation (U.S.).
Industrial Filters Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players
- In July 2024, Parker Bioscience Filtration (a division of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (U.S.)) announced a new range of sterilizing-grade gas filters designed to withstand elevated temperatures and harsh processes like steam in place (SIP) sterilization and reduce operational costs in the food and beverage industry.
- In September 2023, Parker Hannifin's Industrial Gas Filtration (a division of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (U.S.)) introduced BHA® replacement dust cartridges for Donaldson Downflo® Evolution (DFE) collectors. These cartridges promise both cost savings and improved air cleaning performance compared to the original DFE filters.
- In August 2023, Dyson (Singapore) launched the Purifier Big+Quiet, which has a HEPA-H13-grade particle filter for rooms as large as 1,000 sq. ft.
- In August 2022, AAF Europe (a subsidiary of American Air Filter Company, Inc. (U.S.)) partnered with ClearSphere (Ireland) to enhance its cleanroom services. The partnership offers local stock availability, technical support, HEPA filter fitting, integrity testing, and 24-hour turnaround for air filtration needs.
- In August 2022, Eaton's Filtration Division showcased filtration solutions for life sciences and industrial processing at ACHEMA 2022. Highlights include the new BECO CARBON depth filter sheets with integrated activated carbon and the Simplex 72X pipeline strainers, offering efficient filtration for various applications.
