Industrial Floor Cleaner Market: APAC held 39% in 2020, Floor Scrubbers Segment to grow at the Highest Rate - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial floor cleaner market report is comprehensive research that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate the market share growth of USD 985.7 million from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 5.51%. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG, Clemas & Co. Ltd, Diversey Inc., EUREKA Spa Unipersonale, Fimap Spa, Hako GmbH, Nilfisk AS, Tennant Co., Tornado Industries Inc., and WIESE USA. This research report aims to capture and analyze the trends, drivers, and challenges that are evolving in the market.

Industrial Floor Cleaner Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has segmented the industrial floor cleaner market based on Product (Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power Washer or Pressure Cleaner, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

APAC held 39% of the industrial floor cleaner market in 2020. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The growth in the geriatric population and changing lifestyles will facilitate the industrial floor cleaner market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The floor scrubbers segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Floor scrubbers are used on ceramic tiles, porcelain tiles, terrazzo, vinyl tiles, and concrete flooring. These scrubbers provide effective results without the use of chemicals. Hence, the floor scrubbers segment is expected to be driven by the rising emphasis on chemical-free cleaning.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Key factor driving market growth

The growth of the janitorial industry is driving the global industrial floor cleaner market growth. The presence of janitorial service companies is high in industrialized countries.

The janitorial industry is expected to be dominated by the commercial sector due to the outsourcing of cleaning services and investments in new industrial buildings.

The low level of regulations and policies further drive the growth of the janitorial industry.

Moreover, the janitorial services market is nearing maturity due to recent consolidations, which will also fuel market growth.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing demand for floor scrubbers is a key trend in the market. The use of these scrubbers is high in retail stores, convenience stores, and among other places.

Industrial floor scrubbers consume less water compared to other types of cleaners and dry the floors instantly. These scrubbers are highly efficient and remove grease, grime, and dirt completely.

In addition, industrial floor scrubbers are easy to use. Depending on the type of floor, walk-in or ride-on scrubbers can be used. Hence, the demand for floor scrubbers will continue to grow during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this industrial floor cleaner market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial floor cleaner market between 2021 and 2025

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial floor cleaner market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial floor cleaner market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial floor cleaner market vendors

Industrial Floor Cleaner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 985.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.00 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Companies profiled Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG, Clemas & Co. Ltd, Diversey Inc., EUREKA Spa Unipersonale, Fimap Spa, Hako GmbH, Nilfisk AS, Tennant Co., Tornado Industries Inc., and WIESE USA Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Floor scrubber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Floor scrubber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Floor scrubber - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Vacuum cleaner - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Vacuum cleaner - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Vacuum cleaner - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Floor sweeper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Floor sweeper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Floor sweeper - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Power washer or pressure cleaner - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Power washer or pressure cleaner - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Power washer or pressure cleaner - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 49: Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 50: Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.4 Clemas & Co. Ltd

Exhibit 52: Clemas & Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 53: Clemas & Co. Ltd - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Clemas & Co. Ltd - Key offerings

10.5 Diversey Inc.

Exhibit 55: Diversey Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Diversey Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Diversey Inc - Key news



Exhibit 58: Diversey Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 EUREKA Spa Unipersonale

Exhibit 59: EUREKA Spa Unipersonale - Overview



Exhibit 60: EUREKA Spa Unipersonale - Product and service



Exhibit 61: EUREKA Spa Unipersonale - Key offerings

10.7 Fimap Spa

Exhibit 62: Fimap Spa - Overview



Exhibit 63: Fimap Spa - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Fimap Spa - Key offerings

10.8 Hako GmbH

Exhibit 65: Hako GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 66: Hako GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Hako GmbH - Key offerings

10.9 Nilfisk AS

Exhibit 68: Nilfisk AS - Overview



Exhibit 69: Nilfisk AS - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Nilfisk AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Nilfisk AS - Segment focus

10.10 Tennant Co.

Exhibit 72: Tennant Co. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Tennant Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Tennant Co.- Key news



Exhibit 75: Tennant Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Tennant Co. - Segment focus

10.11 Tornado Industries Inc.

Exhibit 77: Tornado Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Tornado Industries Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Tornado Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 WIESE USA

Exhibit 80: WIESE USA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 81: WIESE USA - Product and service

- Product and service

Exhibit 82: WIESE USA - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

